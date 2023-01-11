MENOMINEE, MI – An Upper Peninsula high school didn’t open this fall due to flooding that exposed asbestos and created a “domino effect” of repairs, WBAY reports. Over the past several months, parents have been given 16 dates that their children would return to Menominee High School, according to one parent who spoke at a school board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The latest date, Tuesday, Jan. 17, is a no-go since “suspicious dust” was found in the school and a thorough cleaning is needed, according to the report.

MENOMINEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO