Escanaba, MI

WLUC

Commercial vessel to transit into Escanaba port

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The motor vessel, Algoma Intrepid, is scheduled to travel the southern end of Little Bay De Noc from Green Bay, WI to Escanaba, MI between Jan. 14 to 16. The Coast Guard encourages all recreational ice users to plan their activities accordingly, use caution on...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Flamingos in the Snow encourages kids to read this winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is encouraging kids to read this winter with a program called Flamingos in the Snow. Registration opens this upcoming Tuesday. You can then pick up a plastic flamingo to put in your yard. Kids will also get reading sheets and a starter habitat kit. After filling out a reading sheet, kids can pick a new animal to put in their habitat.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Up North Lodge takes teachers for a sleigh ride

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday night, the Up North Lodge hosted a staff party for the teachers at Superior Hills Elementary School, which included dinner and a sleigh ride. Up North General Manager Jesie Melchiori says that it is important for teachers to connect with each other both in and out of the classroom.
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Yoga comes to Up North Sports in Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) -Up North Sports in Munising will be hosting Yoop Dog Yoga on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The Yoga class will be open to all ages and skill levels. Angela Miller, the owner of Yoop Dog Yoga, says yoga provides a much needed rest in a busy world.
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Discovery Central moves location to Sands Township

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 1010 Silver Creek Road in Sands Township will soon be the new home to Discovery Central. The preschool has been located on Washington Street in Marquette. Co-owner Jeremy Misale said the new spot better aligns with the school’s outdoor teachings. “We’ve noticed that the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

United Sportsmen Inc. hosts Gun and Knife Show

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. More than 45 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Organizers...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Negaunee Fire Department asks community to adopt a fire hydrant

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Fire Department has started its ‘adopt a hydrant’ campaign and needs Negaunee residents’ help. The department is asking residents to clear snow and ice away from fire hydrants in case of emergencies. The department says studies show houses burn more quickly...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

1 dead in fatal Marinette County crash

POUND, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into the ditch, landing on its side according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office. Marinette County Sheriff deputies responded to a one vehicle crash at 7:18 Saturday morning. The vehicle was smoldering on County Highway B near 9th road.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

How to set a smart goal and stick to it

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We’re two weeks into January... how’s your resolution going?. If it’s already failed, that’s okay. It probably means you set an unrealistic one. Licensed Professional Counselor Sarah Santiago has a solution for that. But first, stories of the day. Upper Michigan Today’s...
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Cause of Marquette mobile home explosion identified

MARQUETTE, MI— Officials have figured out what caused a Marquette mobile home to explode last month. The December 29th explosion at the Birch Grove Trailer Park destroyed the home, but the resident only suffered minor burns. The Marquette Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas...
MARQUETTE, MI
MLive

U.P. high school closed since fall after flooding, asbestos found

MENOMINEE, MI – An Upper Peninsula high school didn’t open this fall due to flooding that exposed asbestos and created a “domino effect” of repairs, WBAY reports. Over the past several months, parents have been given 16 dates that their children would return to Menominee High School, according to one parent who spoke at a school board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The latest date, Tuesday, Jan. 17, is a no-go since “suspicious dust” was found in the school and a thorough cleaning is needed, according to the report.
MENOMINEE, MI
wnmufm.org

Negaunee Township crash breaks telephone pole

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, MI— No injuries were reported, after a pickup truck hit a telephone pole in Negaunee Township Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to M-35 between County Road 492 and Forest Drive. They say a 51-year-old Gwinn man lost control on a slippery corner and crashed into the pole, which broke.
NEGAUNEE, MI
UPMATTERS

WLUC

5 arrested in Schoolcraft County drug bust, investigation ongoing

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Five people are in jail after an investigation into the distribution of crystal meth in Schoolcraft County. The investigation began when MSP troopers made a traffic stop Thursday, during which they found crystal meth in the vehicle. The troopers arrested the driver and obtained probable cause to execute search warrants at 2 different homes in the area.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI

