Commercial vessel to transit into Escanaba port
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The motor vessel, Algoma Intrepid, is scheduled to travel the southern end of Little Bay De Noc from Green Bay, WI to Escanaba, MI between Jan. 14 to 16. The Coast Guard encourages all recreational ice users to plan their activities accordingly, use caution on...
Flamingos in the Snow encourages kids to read this winter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is encouraging kids to read this winter with a program called Flamingos in the Snow. Registration opens this upcoming Tuesday. You can then pick up a plastic flamingo to put in your yard. Kids will also get reading sheets and a starter habitat kit. After filling out a reading sheet, kids can pick a new animal to put in their habitat.
Saginaw County woman, 44, injured in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A woman was hospitalized Friday, Jan. 13 after her snowmobile struck several trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 p.m. to the snowmobile accident on Trail 8 near Shingleton, according to a news release. Wendy Batterbee, 44 from...
Up North Lodge takes teachers for a sleigh ride
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday night, the Up North Lodge hosted a staff party for the teachers at Superior Hills Elementary School, which included dinner and a sleigh ride. Up North General Manager Jesie Melchiori says that it is important for teachers to connect with each other both in and out of the classroom.
Yoga comes to Up North Sports in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) -Up North Sports in Munising will be hosting Yoop Dog Yoga on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The Yoga class will be open to all ages and skill levels. Angela Miller, the owner of Yoop Dog Yoga, says yoga provides a much needed rest in a busy world.
Discovery Central moves location to Sands Township
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 1010 Silver Creek Road in Sands Township will soon be the new home to Discovery Central. The preschool has been located on Washington Street in Marquette. Co-owner Jeremy Misale said the new spot better aligns with the school’s outdoor teachings. “We’ve noticed that the...
Michigan Man Captures Breathtaking Photos of U.P.’s Winter Wonderland
You are about to see Michigan's Upper Peninsula like you've never seen it before. Photographer Shannon Kivi of Marquette is at it again with some incredible photos that he recently took using a drone. The photos were taken this year in Negaunee Township overlooking the 510 old and new bridges, according to his 906 Images Facebook page.
United Sportsmen Inc. hosts Gun and Knife Show
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. More than 45 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Organizers...
Negaunee Fire Department asks community to adopt a fire hydrant
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Fire Department has started its ‘adopt a hydrant’ campaign and needs Negaunee residents’ help. The department is asking residents to clear snow and ice away from fire hydrants in case of emergencies. The department says studies show houses burn more quickly...
1 dead in fatal Marinette County crash
POUND, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into the ditch, landing on its side according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office. Marinette County Sheriff deputies responded to a one vehicle crash at 7:18 Saturday morning. The vehicle was smoldering on County Highway B near 9th road.
How to set a smart goal and stick to it
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We’re two weeks into January... how’s your resolution going?. If it’s already failed, that’s okay. It probably means you set an unrealistic one. Licensed Professional Counselor Sarah Santiago has a solution for that. But first, stories of the day. Upper Michigan Today’s...
Cause of Marquette mobile home explosion identified
MARQUETTE, MI— Officials have figured out what caused a Marquette mobile home to explode last month. The December 29th explosion at the Birch Grove Trailer Park destroyed the home, but the resident only suffered minor burns. The Marquette Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas...
U.P. high school closed since fall after flooding, asbestos found
MENOMINEE, MI – An Upper Peninsula high school didn’t open this fall due to flooding that exposed asbestos and created a “domino effect” of repairs, WBAY reports. Over the past several months, parents have been given 16 dates that their children would return to Menominee High School, according to one parent who spoke at a school board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The latest date, Tuesday, Jan. 17, is a no-go since “suspicious dust” was found in the school and a thorough cleaning is needed, according to the report.
Menominee Mich. High School opening delayed after discovery of suspicious dust
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - While most students around the country have been back in their classrooms since fall, high school students in Menominee, Michigan, are still doing virtual learning. The high school has been empty for months. First, heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooding on the second...
Fatal crash in Wisconsin results in death of 36-year-old, alcohol a possible factor
POUND, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Marinette responded to reports of a car that was on its side and ‘smoldering’ on CTH B in Marinette County on Saturday morning. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on January 14 near 9th Road.
Negaunee Township crash breaks telephone pole
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, MI— No injuries were reported, after a pickup truck hit a telephone pole in Negaunee Township Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to M-35 between County Road 492 and Forest Drive. They say a 51-year-old Gwinn man lost control on a slippery corner and crashed into the pole, which broke.
Meth and guns found as five arrested in Schoolcraft County
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Three people have been arrested following efforts by detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) along with troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) and officers from Manistique Public Safety Department. According to a release from MSP, the investigation started on Thursday,...
Dickinson County woodworking non-profit prepares to welcome new members, begin workshops
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County non-profit group is looking to share its knowledge on woodworking with the community. Organizers said the satisfaction of completing a project by hand can be a stress reliever for many. What started out as a hobby for Tom Wender has turned into...
5 arrested in Schoolcraft County drug bust, investigation ongoing
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Five people are in jail after an investigation into the distribution of crystal meth in Schoolcraft County. The investigation began when MSP troopers made a traffic stop Thursday, during which they found crystal meth in the vehicle. The troopers arrested the driver and obtained probable cause to execute search warrants at 2 different homes in the area.
Fourth defendant in April 1 Norway Township assault pleads ‘no contest’
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A fourth defendant in the April 1 Norway Township assault has pled no contest. Adam Loomis appeared in Dickinson County District Court for an arraignment hearing about a bond violation. During the hearing, he changed his plea to his two charges from not guilty, to...
