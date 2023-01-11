Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Milk, egg prices discussed during Georgia Dairy Conference in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual Georgia Dairy Conference is underway this week at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront. It’s meant to help farmers in the dairy industry to get up to speed on the latest tech and learn new techniques from other farmers. A big topic now, however, is...
WRDW-TV
State leaders ‘hell bent’ on ending housing foster kids in DFCS offices
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of Georgia’s family and children’s care agency told lawmakers on Tuesday her agency is determined to end the practice of foster kids living in government offices, an issue exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report last year. “The battle...
WRDW-TV
SC Red Cross volunteers working in Georgia after deadly tornadoes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than two dozen tornadoes and severe storms ripped through southeast states in January, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and more than ten people dead. Major damage is still being assessed in Alabama and Georgia. Red Cross volunteers from South Carolina are helping. Joshua Perryman...
WRDW-TV
Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
WRDW-TV
UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being laid to rest in Stephens County
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
WRDW-TV
Why brawl broke out during youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re learning more about an Oct. 13 brawl that shut down the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. The brawl among 70 teenagers happened after leaders of the academy rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral and mental health problems, records show. The small staff failed to control uncooperative and violent youths, an investigation found.
WRDW-TV
Egg prices are at their highest in almost 50 years
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you’ve seen the videos online, or just gone shopping lately, you know everyone is talking about the soaring egg prices. We visited a local farm to find out how the rising cost of chicken feed is trickling all the way down to shoppers in the supermarket. It’s not Easter but consumers are scrambling for a different kind of egg hunt, a hunt for the best price.
WRDW-TV
S.C. cadet brawl mirrors one that happened at Fort Gordon
FORT JACKSON, S.C. - In a situation similar to what happened at Fort Gordon in October, 15 people were sent to hospitals after a brawl between cadets in a youth program. Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a fight broke out as a personal issue and escalated into wider violence between participants in the Job ChalleNGe at the South Carolina Army National Guard’s McCrady Training Center.
WRDW-TV
Paine College announces game-changing partnership
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College officials are announcing a monumental partnership during spring opening convocation on Wednesday. Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, president, and the board of trustees will be hosting the event at Gilbert Lambuth Memorial Chapel, beginning at 11 a.m., which is open to the public. The partnership...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor travels to D.C. for national conference
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson will travel to Washington, D.C., for the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He’ll participate in the conference from Wednesday through Friday. Johnson is not using city funds for travel. The Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities...
WRDW-TV
Cloud of doubt looms over ambulance service in Aiken, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even as Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service’s future as an ambulance provider is in question in Richmond County, the company is planning to pull out of Aiken County. Augusta leaders failed Tuesday to reach an agreement with the company to keep some type of ambulance...
WRDW-TV
Here’s where Augusta airport ranks in gun seizures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport has been ranked third in the number of firearms seized in Georgia airports from 2022. Transportation Security Administration officers at Georgia airports discovered a total of 482 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage, with Augusta Regional producing nine in 2022. According to the...
WRDW-TV
Kroger raises more than $6,300 for local food bank
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kroger announced that its local customers and associates raised more than $6,300 in just seven weeks to fight hunger in the Augusta area. The funds will be directed to the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, with 100% of customer donations going to the Golden Harvest Food Bank.
WRDW-TV
Future of Augusta ambulance service unknown after contract fails
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders failed Tuesday afternoon to reach an agreement with a local company to keep some type of ambulance service in Augusta. Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service, which is now providing ambulance service in the city under neither a contract nor memorandum of understanding, is asking for a $2 million annual subsidy. The subsidy is currently $650,000.
WRDW-TV
Officials warn of contractor scams after tornadoes rake CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Officials warn Georgia homeowners and business owners to be wary of scammers as they look to hire contractors to help assess and clean up damage from last week’s tornadoes. After tornadoes ripped through multiple areas of Georgia, including the CSRA, on Thursday, many homeowners and business...
WRDW-TV
Hundreds honor MLK in ceremony at S.C. State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of people gathered outside South Carolina’s State House on Monday to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy – and reflect on how to carry it forward. Monday marked the first time the annual “King Day at the Dome” event was held...
WRDW-TV
‘It’s partea time!’: Bojangles debuts first-ever hard sweet tea
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) have partnered to brew a hard tea that is “sure to delight fans of both brands, ages 21 and older”. The two Carolina-born brands joined forces to carefully concoct Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, combining Bojangles’ knowledge of...
WRDW-TV
‘I’m worried about him’: Mom talks about son’s recovery after dog attack
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning all seven dogs that attacked 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap have been euthanized, according to Columbia County officials. That includes the three dogs that attacked Justin and the four puppies turned over by the owner. Justin has come a long way since he was attacked...
WRDW-TV
Historically Black college, university fair set for Josey students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation will be hosting its second annual historically Black college and university fair for the students of T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School. The fair will be inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Leaders say ambulance crisis is costing lives
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leaders in emergency services throughout Aiken County are sounding the alarm yet again on a crisis that they say is costing the lives of citizens. A shortage of EMS crews and dispatchers is forcing people who need help to have to wait for it. On New...
Comments / 1