Georgia State

WRDW-TV

SC Red Cross volunteers working in Georgia after deadly tornadoes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than two dozen tornadoes and severe storms ripped through southeast states in January, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and more than ten people dead. Major damage is still being assessed in Alabama and Georgia. Red Cross volunteers from South Carolina are helping. Joshua Perryman...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being laid to rest in Stephens County

TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Why brawl broke out during youth program at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. - We're learning more about an Oct. 13 brawl that shut down the Georgia National Guard's Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. The brawl among 70 teenagers happened after leaders of the academy rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn't properly screen recruits for behavioral and mental health problems, records show. The small staff failed to control uncooperative and violent youths, an investigation found.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Egg prices are at their highest in almost 50 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you've seen the videos online, or just gone shopping lately, you know everyone is talking about the soaring egg prices. We visited a local farm to find out how the rising cost of chicken feed is trickling all the way down to shoppers in the supermarket. It's not Easter but consumers are scrambling for a different kind of egg hunt, a hunt for the best price.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

S.C. cadet brawl mirrors one that happened at Fort Gordon

FORT JACKSON, S.C. - In a situation similar to what happened at Fort Gordon in October, 15 people were sent to hospitals after a brawl between cadets in a youth program. Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a fight broke out as a personal issue and escalated into wider violence between participants in the Job ChalleNGe at the South Carolina Army National Guard's McCrady Training Center.
FORT GORDON, GA
WRDW-TV

Paine College announces game-changing partnership

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College officials are announcing a monumental partnership during spring opening convocation on Wednesday. Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, president, and the board of trustees will be hosting the event at Gilbert Lambuth Memorial Chapel, beginning at 11 a.m., which is open to the public. The partnership...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta mayor travels to D.C. for national conference

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson will travel to Washington, D.C., for the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He'll participate in the conference from Wednesday through Friday. Johnson is not using city funds for travel. The Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Here’s where Augusta airport ranks in gun seizures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport has been ranked third in the number of firearms seized in Georgia airports from 2022. Transportation Security Administration officers at Georgia airports discovered a total of 482 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage, with Augusta Regional producing nine in 2022. According to the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Kroger raises more than $6,300 for local food bank

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kroger announced that its local customers and associates raised more than $6,300 in just seven weeks to fight hunger in the Augusta area. The funds will be directed to the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, with 100% of customer donations going to the Golden Harvest Food Bank.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Future of Augusta ambulance service unknown after contract fails

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders failed Tuesday afternoon to reach an agreement with a local company to keep some type of ambulance service in Augusta. Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service, which is now providing ambulance service in the city under neither a contract nor memorandum of understanding, is asking for a $2 million annual subsidy. The subsidy is currently $650,000.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Officials warn of contractor scams after tornadoes rake CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Officials warn Georgia homeowners and business owners to be wary of scammers as they look to hire contractors to help assess and clean up damage from last week's tornadoes. After tornadoes ripped through multiple areas of Georgia, including the CSRA, on Thursday, many homeowners and business...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Hundreds honor MLK in ceremony at S.C. State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of people gathered outside South Carolina's State House on Monday to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy – and reflect on how to carry it forward. Monday marked the first time the annual "King Day at the Dome" event was held...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Historically Black college, university fair set for Josey students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation will be hosting its second annual historically Black college and university fair for the students of T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School. The fair will be inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Leaders say ambulance crisis is costing lives

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leaders in emergency services throughout Aiken County are sounding the alarm yet again on a crisis that they say is costing the lives of citizens. A shortage of EMS crews and dispatchers is forcing people who need help to have to wait for it. On New...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

