East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Man sentenced to 40 years for killing Zachary firefighter, police officer

BATON ROUGE - A man convicted of manslaughter after killing a firefighter and reserve police officer in 2018 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday. Officials said Christopher Lawton was carrying out a warrant in Baker when he encountered Albert Franklin in a Walmart parking lot in 2018. Lawton confronted Franklin — wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend with an AR-15 rifle a week earlier — while the suspect was sitting in a U-Haul truck outside the store.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Jackson police officer convicted of simple battery after 2021 arrest over encounter with teen

JACKSON - A police officer who was arrested after a teen accused him of choking him outside an East Feliciana store was convicted Thursday by a judge. The confrontation happened February 2021 after a fight broke out between teens outside the Mainstreet Market in Jackson. The 16-year-old's family alleged that Officer Travis Depew not only grabbed the teenager by his neck but also used a slur.
JACKSON, LA
WAFB.com

Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say

CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man found guilty in the death...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Thursday on a felony charge after leaving her mother in what police are calling an abusive situation. Sheila Doty, 56, of Baton Rouge was charged with one count of cruelty to the infirm after an investigator with Elderly Protective Services found a 74-year-old woman, who was unable to walk, lying in bed wearing only a full diaper, with roaches and bed bugs covering her body on Sept. 23, 2022, according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing boyfriend for urinating the bed

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend because he had urinated in their bed. According to East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies, 25-year-old Briana Lacost and her boyfriend went out Friday night and were both drinking heavily. Lacost said when she got home around 3:30 a.m. she noticed that her boyfriend had wet the bed.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One arrested after elderly woman found living in infested bed

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested one when investigators were tipped off to an elderly woman living in an abusive situation. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department received a report of a woman living in an abusive situation on Washington Street. When officials arrived at the home, enforcement with the Elderly Protection Service saw the victim lying in bed, wearing only a diaper filled with feces, according to arrest documents.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Seven arrested after seizure of drugs, money and guns in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit confiscated drugs, guns and money and arrested seven people after an investigation on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators were alerted to possible illegal activity at a home in the the 5400 block of Cadillac Street. They and found people standing outside around 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of shooting victim at BREC park

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Victor Torry, 20, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after an investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, deputies were called to a reported shooting at BREC Sugarland Park.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Hammond police searching for suspect in car chase

HAMMOND, La. — A suspect remains at large Friday after deputies were called to Natalbany Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday evening. The community was put on lockdown after a car chase happened near the school. One person involved in the chase is in custody, but another is still...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

WAFB

