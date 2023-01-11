ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Micah Parsons Appears Confident Cowboys Will Reach Super Bowl

By Patrick Andres
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJOH6_0kBUsiQ000

Move over, Joe Namath.

It only took Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons one year to become one of the NFL’s most fearsome defensive players, and one tweet Wednesday afternoon might just turn him into a 21st-century Joe Namath.

It all started with a Front Office Sports tweet outlining the Pro Bowl Games skills competitions, which will include events such as dodgeball, precision passing and best catch. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill lamented the event’s lack of a fastest man competition, calling it “boring.”

The NFL’s account replied and tagged Hill and Parsons, who competed in a 40-yard dash event at last year’s Pro Bowl. “Should we run it back?” the league asked.

Parsons boldly responded, "Sorry ima be in Bowl but in [sic] confident [Hill] will hold it down for me in my absence!”

View the original article to see embedded media.

With Dallas facing an arduous road to the Super Bowl beginning with a tough wild-card matchup at the Buccaneers on Monday night, Parsons’s tweet raised eyebrows. Still, his audacious declaration added his name to a long list of NFL players who have guaranteed big victories successfully and unsuccessfully since Namath willed the Jets to victory in Super Bowl III.

As for Miami—seemingly written off by Parsons in his implication that Hill will be in Las Vegas on Feb. 5—a difficult wild-card game against the Bills without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looms.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
TAMPA, FL
tigerdroppings.com

NFL Players Wives Fight Back Against Being Called 'Gold Diggers'

A number of NFL wives are pushing back at the image of being called "gold diggers" on the latest episode of the Women of the League web series, hosted by Matt Leinart's wife Josie... quote:. The partners of current and former NFL players sounded off on what it meant to...
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
The Spun

3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut

A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks.  Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract.  The Raiders will have ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

123K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy