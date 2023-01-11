Read full article on original website
Scotty Reed
3d ago
what about all the trash from the homeless by Walmart and cheddar's it looks like a landfill there
tribpapers.com
UnBEARable Clash of Critter and Car
Asheville – Jennifer Pharr Davis is making headway in lobbying for wildlife crossings to help prevent what recently happened to her on Interstate 26 — a large black bear darting in front of her car and crashing into it when she drove at full speed and then hitting two other vehicles.
WLOS.com
Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
WLOS.com
Camps not the answer for homelessness, officials say after tons of trash cleaned from two
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two bulldozers and four dump trucks are what it took the Asheville Police Department and NCDOT to clean up two homeless camps earlier this week. It was an eight-hour process to clean up 120,000 pounds -- or 60 tons -- of trash between the two homeless camps in West Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
tribpapers.com
Buncombe Sheriff’s Spokesman Covers Up Protest
Asheville – On December 31st of last year at 9:10 p.m., Skyline News took to Facebook to report about a protest many have disputed took place, including the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. However, the Asheville City Police did confirm the protest took place by blocking the entrances to the Buncombe County Detention Center.
FOX Carolina
Suspects charged after trying to flush over 1lb of methamphetamine down toilet
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that multiple people were recently charged after deputies found over one pound of methamphetamine at a house in Mooresboro, NC. Deputies said on January 12, 2023; they worked with the Department of Homeland Security (H.S.I) to execute...
FOX Carolina
NCDOT clean-up homeless camps
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) removed 120,000 pounds of trash from two homeless camps in West Asheville on Saturday, January 6, 2023. The South Carolina Attorney General announced the arrests of dozens of suspects accused of trafficking meth in the Upstate, working with incarcerated inmates and Mexican cartels.
WYFF4.com
Drugs change from solid to liquid during Rutherford County bust, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A bust at a Carolina home changed the shape of the drugs when a suspect tried to flush them down the toilet, according to deputies. Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the bust happened Thursday as deputies and agents from the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant at a home on Ferry Road in Moorseboro.
WYFF4.com
Missing homeless man in need of continuous care has been found police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: Greenville Police say Michael Glenn Jr. has been found. A homeless man has been reported missing, according to Greenville Police Department. Police say that Michael Glenn Jr., 35, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2022, leaving Prisma Hospital. According to police, Glenn is believed to...
Woman dies in Henderson Co. fire
One person died in a fire early Tuesday morning in Henderson County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating fire that left woman dead in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a fire that killed a woman on Tuesday. Deputies said at around 3:21 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Arson Task Force responded to help the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mountain Home Fire & Rescue Department with a fire investigation on Mountain Road.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Animal Care asking for help
Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
WYFF4.com
Upstate family battles to pick up the pieces following house fire and sons attack by a dog
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The past year has been a tough one for Sue and Andre Harris. The couple have three young children, and their middle child, Jayshawn, was attacked by a loose dog at Gower Park last March. "It still haunts him," Sue Harris said. The Harris' family is...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for help following recent surge in dogs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care is asking Upstate residents for help after they recently took in a larger-than-usual amount of dogs. Officials said the shelter took in 44 dogs earlier this week, 36 on Thursday and continues to accept 18 to 30 dogs a day. Anyone considering getting or fostering a dog can visit their website to learn more about the available pets and how to meet them.
FOX Carolina
Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
diply.com
Vacation Gone Wrong: Four Stabbed at North Carolina Vacation Rental
What began as a night of happiness at an AirBnb in Madison County, North Carolina, ended with four people almost losing their lives. Reports revealed that the four victims were found with stab wounds while the suspected perpetrators have been taken into police custody. Here are the details. The Events...
FOX Carolina
‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
WYFF4.com
Man arrested in Asheville for self-made ghost gun and drugs, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested for carrying drugs and a self-made ghost gun, according to Asheville Police Department. Police say that Daquavion Jaquez Jamal Chancellor, 19, was arrested on Wednesday in the area of Patton Avenue around 12:56 p.m. According to police, Chancellor was charged with...
FOX Carolina
No charges filed after inmate dies at Buncombe Co. Detention Center
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that no criminal charges will be filed for the inmate that died in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center in 2022. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that DeMarcus Antonio Royal was taken to...
