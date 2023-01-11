Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Science On Tap at the Orlando Science CenterFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Related
Osceola County deputies recover body in retention pond near Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said the search for a missing woman has come to a tragic end. The search began Tuesday along Bridgewater Court, not far from East Lake Elementary in Kissimmee. Investigators found a body in a pond Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. Channel 9 reporter...
WESH
Man accused of stabbing his father to death at Orlando apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death. On the night of Jan. 6, police responded to the Nona Park Village Apartments on Dowden Road in Orlando about a fight. When officers arrived, they found the suspect's father’s body in the...
Investigators believe deadly shooting at busy Seminole County intersection was not random
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office does not believe a shooting at a busy intersection early Monday morning was random. Deputies said six people were shot inside a transport van just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 46A and Rinehart Road. >>>...
Man sentenced to 10 years for plotting to kill ex with poisoned water gun
A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for planning to kill his ex-wife using a poisioned water gun.
WESH
19-year-old accused of killing mom of 2 during Orange County carjacking expected in court
A 19-year-old accused in the murder of an Orange County mother appears to be working on a plea deal. Ja’Quarius Sentel McCray was arrested for the crime almost two years ago. He was set to have a hearing Wednesday, but a lawyer with the state attorney's office told the judge they wanted to push it back, so they could work to negotiate a plea.
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night. Deputies responded to a shooting call on the 1200 block of Arisha Drive in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When they arrived, they located a male...
WESH
Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say
EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
Man wanted on charges apprehended after helicopter chase
A man with an outstanding warrant was apprehended by deputies after evading capture from police helicopter during a 30 minute chase on Friday afternoon.
WESH
Sheriff: Man shot, killed 31-year-old neighbor in Kissimmee during dispute over $5K
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after one person died Monday in a shooting in Kissimmee. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Arisha Drive for a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Neighbors say they heard at least four shots fired. The...
Click10.com
Video reveals clues about Florida father’s murder at hands of 2 robbers, detectives say
While searching for two men, Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives recently released a surveillance video showing the last moments before a 39-year-old father was killed late last month in Orlando. Etson Faustin, a Haitian father of three boys and Orlando business owner, was killed on Dec. 30, during an...
fox35orlando.com
Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say
A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others were not identified by police, citing Marsy's Law.
click orlando
1 dead in Osceola County shooting
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
WESH
17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Ocala shooting; 2 others arrested
Three people, including a teenager, have been arrested after a shooting in Ocala. Ocala police said a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest First Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man, 21, charged with firing handgun during argument with girlfriend
A 21-year-old man fired a handgun into the air during an argument with his girlfriend in Palm Coast's Woodlands neighborhood on Jan. 11, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, Jordan Munoz, was angry about his girlfriend communicating with another man, according to the woman's account to deputies....
Deputies release name of woman found dead on Royal Street, no suspects info released
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified a woman who was found dead Saturday night. Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. According to investigators, when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her...
Sheriff: Search crews recover body in pond near Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Sheriff Marcos Lopez has confirmed to WFTV that a woman’s body was recovered shortly before noon on Wednesday. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for a live report on this breaking story. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Original Story:. Crews in...
WESH
Deputies identify woman killed in Seminole County shooting that injured 5 others
SANFORD, Fla. — A woman is dead and five others are hurt after a shooting early Monday morning in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles.
fox35orlando.com
Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say
SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
Florida man sentenced for trying to poison ex in ricin murder plot
A Florida man will now spend 10 years in prison after trying to murder his ex-partner in a plot involving the biological toxin ricin.
Victim identified in deadly shooting along busy Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The victim in Monday morning’s shooting in Seminole County has been identified as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. At least one person is dead after a shooting along a busy Seminole County road early Monday, deputies said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Comments / 0