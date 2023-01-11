A 19-year-old accused in the murder of an Orange County mother appears to be working on a plea deal. Ja’Quarius Sentel McCray was arrested for the crime almost two years ago. He was set to have a hearing Wednesday, but a lawyer with the state attorney's office told the judge they wanted to push it back, so they could work to negotiate a plea.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO