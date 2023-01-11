ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longwood, FL

WESH

Man accused of stabbing his father to death at Orlando apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death. On the night of Jan. 6, police responded to the Nona Park Village Apartments on Dowden Road in Orlando about a fight. When officers arrived, they found the suspect's father’s body in the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say

A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others were not identified by police, citing Marsy's Law.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Osceola County shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
SANFORD, FL

