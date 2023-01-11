Read full article on original website
Related
WMNF
Free federal income tax preparation for Sarasota County
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/NEWS_VITATaxPrepV.wav. If you live in Sarasota County, you can have your tax returns prepared for free. Sarasota County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites are now accepting appointments. United Way of South Sarasota County’s VITA program is offering free federal income tax preparation. This is for individuals and families with a yearly household income of up to 74,000 dollars. Appointments can be scheduled from February 1st to April 18th at one of their three locations. You must arrive at the appointment with the necessary documents, if not your appoint is subject to being rescheduled. If you live in another county, free tax preparation is often available.
WMNF
Sustainable Living: Community involvement
On this week’s show, we had Michelle Meetze James, and she has all the plant obsessions. Michelle has a large rose garden, mostly tea roses. She has a large hydroponic tomato setup that she built from scratch. Also starts and grows other herbs and vegetables from seed. She is a member of the Tampa Bay Begonia Society also with the Tampa Orchid Club and a member of the International Rare Fruit Council. Michelle is also the Vice President of the Davis Islands Garden Club. She writes and takes photos for the yard of the month article for the Davis Islands Stroll Magazine. In her spare time, she started a Facebook gardening group with our beloved John Starnes. She regularly teaches kids gardening classes and last year was on the Rose Circle Garden Tour. (And was a huge hit!)
WMNF
Unclaimed prizes from Chance Drawing at Chuck Prophet ~ 1/11/23
Unclaimed prizes from Chance Drawing at Chuck Prophet ~ 1/11/23. The weather had a wee chill, but the music was HOT!! Thanks to all who came out to support, dance and enjoy Matt Burke & the Chuck Prophet Trio… Especially those who took a chance to win & donated to WMNF. There was only 1 prize left on the table after the show…
Comments / 0