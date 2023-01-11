ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

fox5atlanta.com

Photos: Rainbows spotted after severe storm moved through Georgia

After severe storms moved over north and central Georgia, some residents walked outside to find sunshine after the ominous clouds passed. The conditions produced rainbows throughout the state, including Hall County, Henry County, and Coweta County. While some people escaped catastrophe, the storm was deadly and produced multiple confirmed tornadoes.
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Georgia tornado resources, assistance | LIST

ATLANTA — As the cleanup from Thursday's destructive storms begins in earnest, here is a list of resources and assistance being offered to Georgians. AT&T Offering Relief to Customers in Georgia, Alabama. AT&T said it is waiving talk, text and data overage charges for any customers in Georgia and...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Strong storms leave destructive path across North Georgia

Severe weather is moving through Georgia, potentially bringing damaging winds to parts of metro Atlanta. Warm, humid air will stream into the Southeast, providing fuel for a line of thunderstorms that will march through Alabama into Georgia Thursday afternoon. Track the storms with our interactive radar below. Timing Out the...
fox5atlanta.com

State officials confirm at least 2 killed during devastating Georgia storms

ATLANTA - State officials confirmed at least two people are dead after storms left destruction in their wake on Jan. 12. Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency James Stallings said a 5-year-old was killed when a tree fell on a car and another person died elsewhere. The second person was a state employee. Both deaths were the result of falling debris.
The Georgia Sun

Winter weather advisory: Light snow possible in North Georgia tonight

On the heels of deadly tornadoes and severe storms, parts of Georgia are now facing the possibility of winter weather after a cold front ripped through the state last night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of North Georgia, primarily for the north Georgia mountains, where light snow could accumulate up to two inches in the highest elevations, with a dusting to a half inch for other locations.
travelnoire.com

Experience Georgia Like Never Before With These 5 Trips

Domestic travel is a great way to experience the various cultures of each region in the U.S. Head down south next year to the Peach State, where everything is sweeter, the air is crisp, and the people beam with southern hospitality. Georgia has a lot more to offer than its booming city of Atlanta. There’s also outdoor adventure, island life, wine country, and rich history.
alabamanews.net

Thursday Severe Risk Over; Cloudy, Cold, Breezy Friday

A line of strong to severe storms marched west to east across central and south Alabama from late Thursday morning through late Thursday afternoon. A discrete storm in advance of the line produced significant tornado damage in Selma. The storm went on to produce significant damage in northeast Autauga county, including Posey’s Crossroads and Marbury.
FOX54 News

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
