Photos: Rainbows spotted after severe storm moved through Georgia
After severe storms moved over north and central Georgia, some residents walked outside to find sunshine after the ominous clouds passed. The conditions produced rainbows throughout the state, including Hall County, Henry County, and Coweta County. While some people escaped catastrophe, the storm was deadly and produced multiple confirmed tornadoes.
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
Georgia tornado resources, assistance | LIST
ATLANTA — As the cleanup from Thursday's destructive storms begins in earnest, here is a list of resources and assistance being offered to Georgians. AT&T Offering Relief to Customers in Georgia, Alabama. AT&T said it is waiving talk, text and data overage charges for any customers in Georgia and...
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says two of those tornadoes touched down...
Some metro Atlanta school districts closed Friday in wake of storm
School district administrators cancel in-person instruction to allow crews to repair storm damage.
WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
[9:45 p.m.]: Strong winds and falling trees caused damage to power lines Thursday. Efforts to restore power to customers...
Strong storms leave destructive path across North Georgia
Severe weather is moving through Georgia, potentially bringing damaging winds to parts of metro Atlanta. Warm, humid air will stream into the Southeast, providing fuel for a line of thunderstorms that will march through Alabama into Georgia Thursday afternoon. Track the storms with our interactive radar below. Timing Out the...
Tornado watch issued for parts of metro Atlanta | Live updates
ATLANTA — North Georgia is now under an enhanced risk, Level 3 out of 5, for severe weather for Thursday, Jan. 12. Georgians need to be weather aware as storms could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph along with the possibility of a few tornadoes. Several counties are...
State officials confirm at least 2 killed during devastating Georgia storms
ATLANTA - State officials confirmed at least two people are dead after storms left destruction in their wake on Jan. 12. Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency James Stallings said a 5-year-old was killed when a tree fell on a car and another person died elsewhere. The second person was a state employee. Both deaths were the result of falling debris.
Significant tornado damage reported in Alabama; same storm system expected in South Georgia
SELMA, Ala. (WALB) - Significant damage has been left behind from a reported tornado in Alabama — and the same weather system moving through Alabama is expected to have impacts in southwest Georgia. WSFA, our sister station in Montgomery, is reporting that major damage from the tornado is confirmed...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY BLOG: Tornado Watch canceled for Metro Atlanta, several counties report significant damage
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A strong storm system moves into North Georgia Thursday afternoon bringing with it the threat of damaging winds, hail and brief tornadoes. WATCH LIVE: The First Alert Weather Team has your wall-to-wall coverage as severe weather makes its way across Georgia. Damage reports continue...
Winter weather advisory: Light snow possible in North Georgia tonight
On the heels of deadly tornadoes and severe storms, parts of Georgia are now facing the possibility of winter weather after a cold front ripped through the state last night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of North Georgia, primarily for the north Georgia mountains, where light snow could accumulate up to two inches in the highest elevations, with a dusting to a half inch for other locations.
Tornado damage: 5-year-old confirmed dead in Georgia as severe weather threatens the Southeast
A five-year-old child is confirmed dead in Georgia, following a severe tornado that ripped through the state and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
Thursday Severe Risk Over; Cloudy, Cold, Breezy Friday
A line of strong to severe storms marched west to east across central and south Alabama from late Thursday morning through late Thursday afternoon. A discrete storm in advance of the line produced significant tornado damage in Selma. The storm went on to produce significant damage in northeast Autauga county, including Posey’s Crossroads and Marbury.
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
Governor declares State of Emergency after powerful storms move through North Georgia
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency as violent storms that included likely tornadoes moved through North Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked the storms from the very beginning Thursday. In a tweet, Kemp said, “Throughout this...
EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
'I can't imagine the fear' | GEMA director surveys tornado damage
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Roofs torn off of homes and buildings left in shambles marked where neighborhoods once stood whole -- these are the sights one of Georgia's top emergency managers saw from the sky Friday. "It kind of takes you a second to absorb it all," Director James...
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
