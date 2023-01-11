ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NH

PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
CONCORD, NH
Daily Voice

Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
BOYLSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Massachusetts Apple Store struck by SUV late last year reopens

The Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts, is back open for the first time since a vehicle smashed into the store. In November, one person was killed and 20 people were injured when an SUV crashed into the store. Officials said the driver, Bradley Rein, is facing several charges including reckless...
HINGHAM, MA
newportdispatch.com

Nashua police looking for Manchester man

NASHUA — Nashua Police are looking for a 36-year-old man from Manchester. Police say they became aware of a spree of high-value thefts that occurred at Costco, on Daniel Webster Highway. With the assistance of the Nashua Police Department’s Crime Analysis Unit, as well as intelligence provided by members...
NASHUA, NH
WPRI 12 News

Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WGME

New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick

BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
BERWICK, ME
NECN

Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
WEYMOUTH, MA
WMUR.com

Hundreds rally for 'March for Life' in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Hundreds rallied outside the State House Saturday for what they called a "March for Life," organized by the group New Hampshire Right to Life. Organizers said this is the first year the rally has been "joyous" and a celebration, since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer.
CONCORD, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Berwick police respond to shooting

BERWICK, Maine — Berwick police responded to a shooting on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Berwick Police Department stated the shooting took place on Katabel Lane. Officers were called there at 7:48 a.m. In addition to Berwick police, Maine State Police and the Office of...
BERWICK, ME

