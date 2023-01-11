Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Related
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
NECN
Massachusetts Could Experience Snow on Sunday, Monday: What to Expect
Maine got lucky with the lottery Friday night but Massachusetts is winning in the snow forecast that mountains relish. While it will be a wintry weekend for all of New England, the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WMUR.com
Baby, 2 parents injured in shooting incident in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A baby and two adults are recovering from a shooting incident in Worcester, Massachusetts. According to police, officers were sent to the area of Harlem Street and Sterling Street at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after the sound of the gunshots was detected by a monitoring system. Worcester...
whdh.com
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police
A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
WMUR.com
In 2014, missing Mass. mother Ana Walshe told DC police Brian Walshe threatened to kill her
Three churches in Massachusetts came together Thursday to organize what was promoted as an interfaith vigil for missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mother Ana Walshe. The mother of three has not been seen since New Year’s Day. This comes as a public incident report recently discovered by sister station WCVB reveals...
WMUR.com
Woman arrested after early morning pursuit from Manchester to Concord
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman was arrested after being involved in a pursuit from the Queen City to Concord early Saturday morning, state police said. New Hampshire State Police said Laurie Keith, 39, of Manchester, was arrested. Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, a trooper was trying to find...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts Apple Store struck by SUV late last year reopens
The Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts, is back open for the first time since a vehicle smashed into the store. In November, one person was killed and 20 people were injured when an SUV crashed into the store. Officials said the driver, Bradley Rein, is facing several charges including reckless...
newportdispatch.com
Nashua police looking for Manchester man
NASHUA — Nashua Police are looking for a 36-year-old man from Manchester. Police say they became aware of a spree of high-value thefts that occurred at Costco, on Daniel Webster Highway. With the assistance of the Nashua Police Department’s Crime Analysis Unit, as well as intelligence provided by members...
Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
WGME
New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
NECN
Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say
Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
Police searching for missing woman from East Boston last seen in November
BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a Boston woman they say was last seen in November 2022 after being dropped off in Somerville. Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston, is described as a 5′5″, 145lb Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes. She was last...
WMUR.com
Hundreds rally for 'March for Life' in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Hundreds rallied outside the State House Saturday for what they called a "March for Life," organized by the group New Hampshire Right to Life. Organizers said this is the first year the rally has been "joyous" and a celebration, since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer.
Boston could receive snow this weekend from developing nor’easter
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the track and strength of a budding storm that is forecast to form just off the Atlantic coast this weekend and potentially bring heavy, wind-driven snow and rain to eastern New England. The storm, which is likely to evolve into a nor'easter, will take shape...
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
Berwick police respond to shooting
BERWICK, Maine — Berwick police responded to a shooting on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Berwick Police Department stated the shooting took place on Katabel Lane. Officers were called there at 7:48 a.m. In addition to Berwick police, Maine State Police and the Office of...
Comments / 0