ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Times

Phil Campbell comes back to win A-Junior championship

Trailing for much of the first half, the Phil Campbell Bobcats came out of the locker room with a stepped–up defensive effort to come from behind, beating the Tharptown Wildcats 38-25 for the Franklin County Tournament Championship. Tharptown jumped out to a 9-5 lead in the first quarter and...
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
WHNT-TV

Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, moved into central Lawrence County uprooting trees along CR 101....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Blountsville man killed in crash

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Blountsville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Blount County.   Alabama State Troopers said Robert F. Wray, 30, was fatally injured when the 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Troopers said Wray was not using a seat belt at the time of crash, was partially ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.   The crash occurred on Joy Road near Bama Lane, approximately 2 miles south of Blountsville.    Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education approved the proposed plan that includes constructing a new K-6 elementary school on McKee Road in Toney. Madison County Board of Education District 4 board member, Heath Jones, released the following statement:. “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident

A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Family Takes Shelter from the Storm — 4:30 p.m.

News 19's Addison Willmon provides an update on one family affected by Thursday morning's storms in Moulton. Family Takes Shelter from the Storm — 4:30 p.m. News 19's Addison Willmon provides an update on one family affected by Thursday morning's storms in Moulton. Big Bob Gibson’s Damaged in Fire...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Phil Campbell couple shares love for farm life

Tucked away in a picturesque corner of Phil Campbell, Rise Again Riding School welcomes students ages 3 and older to learn about horses – and about life. Working with horses is second nature for the school’s riding instructor, Jam Lee TePoel Saarinen, who said she has loved horses for “pretty much as long as I can remember.” She’s now been teaching consistently for about 23 years and averages 15 students a week. “Riding and learning about horses are excellent activities to do together,” she said. “Being around horses is therapeutic. They have a very calming effect.”
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
AL.com

The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location

Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT-TV

Possible Tax Rebates in 2023

State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. Harlem Globetrotters Land in Huntsville!. They will be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy