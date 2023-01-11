Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
New Tommy's Express Car Wash will open in Kearney in mid-March
KEARNEY – Ben Conover and his partner Matt Preister are all in on Kearney’s car wash business. Sometime around mid-March, when they open their bright red Tommy’s Express Car Wash in north Kearney, they’ll know if their investment of time and money was worth it. Conover...
Kearney Hub
Bertrand man in critical condition after semi hits pickup
BERTRAND – A Bertrand man is in critical condition after his pickup was struck by a semi-trailer truck Tuesday near Bertrand. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. At 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, a pickup driven by Frank...
KETV.com
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night
AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
News Channel Nebraska
Four-vehicle crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell Tuesday
MAXWELL, Neb. (KNOP) - A four-vehicle accident shut down I-80 for ninety minutes Tuesday. Nebraska State Patrol Spokesperson Cody Thomas said the accident happened at 10 p.m. near Maxwell. A Toyota sedan driven by 86-year-old Vlastik Svacina of Reno, Nevada was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck...
KSNB Local4
Webster County Sheriff’s Office gets body cams
RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Office has some new equipment after receiving federal funds to purchase body cameras for their staff. The sheriff’s office was awarded more than $17,000 from the Department of Justice through the Small Rural and Tribal Body Camera program. There...
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
Kearney Hub
Over 1,000 cranes folded for York 9-year-old after spinal tumor surgery
LEXINGTON – Area residents recently helped to fold over 1,000 paper cranes, butterflies and swans for Ethan Fago, a 9-year-old who went through surgery for a spinal tumor last year. Ethan and his parents, Todd and Heather Fago, reside in York, but Todd is a native of Lexington and has family in the community.
knopnews2.com
2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
Kearney Hub
Holdrege Animal Rescue hopes to add foster homes
HOLDREGE – The Holdrege Animal Rescue is hoping to add more fostering opportunities to its organization this year. The nonprofit organization has been operating in Phelps County since 2008. Between October 2021-22, HAR placed 33 dogs and 20-25 cats in adoptive homes. It also helped find new homes for 15 to 20 dogs and numerous cats and helped search for lost pets.
News Channel Nebraska
Small Town Famous renovating, moving into historic Wolbach Building in downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — A business that got its start selling headbands at volleyball tournaments keeps gaining more fame in Central Nebraska. Small Town Famous is on the move. Jacque Cranson started small with her screen printing and embroidery business 11 years ago. About seven years ago, she opened her first storefront after moving to Hastings.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia girls basketball handles Kearney Catholic at home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia girls basketball hosted Kearney Catholic Saturday. The Hawkettes improved to 13-2 in a 45-29 win over the Stars. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Overton boys basketball unable to hang with North Platte St. Pat’s
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - Overton boys basketball made the trip to North Platte for their Friday night showdown. A big first quarter propels the Irish past the Eagles, they win it 68-33. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Kearney boys basketball blows by Omaha Bryan late in win
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney boys basketball took on Omaha Bryan on the road Saturday. The Bearcats defeated the Bears 76-69. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College hosts art exhibit from MONA
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There’s a new art exhibition at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center at Hastings College, that will transport you back to the 1990′s. “A Blast From Future’s Past” is a collection of pieces from the Museum of Nebraska Art, on loan as the museum works on redevelopment.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia boys basketball defends nest in 12-point win over Stars
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia boys basketball hosted Kearney Catholic Saturday. The Bluehawks defeated the Stars 46-34. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull girls basketball soars to a win over Gibbon
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Doniphan-Trumbull girls basketball hosted Gibbon on Friday. In the end, the Cardinals defeat the Buffaloes, 47-24. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Amherst boys basketball improves to 12-1 with statement win over Pleasanton
PLEASANTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Pleasanton boys basketball hosted Amherst on Friday. In the end, the Broncos stampede over the Bulldogs, 78-31. See embedded video for highlights.
siouxlandnews.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia girls basketball improves to 12-2 in win over Minden
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball made the trip to face Minden Thursday in a battle of two teams with four combined losses. The Hawkettes used a big third quarter to build a lead they would never relinquish, winning 32-25. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
UNK men’s basketball drops two-point heartbreaker to Fort Hays State
HAYS, Kan. (Press Release) - All-American candidate Kaleb Hammeke converted a layup with 6.5 seconds left to cap a 14-6 game ending run and help Fort Hays State past Nebraska Kearney, 57-55, Saturday evening in Kansas. The 138th all-time meeting between the Lopers and Tigers, Hays (12-5, 7-4) moves to...
