Read full article on original website
Related
Cake Ventures Launches $17M Fund Focused on Demographic Change
Cake Ventures has announced a $17 million seed and pre-seed fund focused on demographic change. The venture capital firm aims to invest in founders building companies and products catering to Americans over the age of 65, women, and Asian, Black and Latino people, Cake Ventures Founding Partner Monique Woodard wrote in a Thursday (Jan. 12) blog post.
Showroom B2B Raises $1.35M to Grow Apparel Supply Chain Platform
Supply chain platform Showroom B2B has reportedly raised $1.35 million in a seed round. Showroom B2B, which is focused on the fashion and apparel industry, combines both physical and digital features, The Economic Times reported Wednesday (Jan. 11). These features include physical “experience stores” in which retailers can touch and...
Two-Thirds of Subscription Businesses Do Not Measure Churn
Subscription businesses looking to boost their performance may need to get more granular about data. For PYMNTS’ recent study “The State Of Subscription Business: Best Practices And Business Performance Drivers,” created in collaboration with FlexPay, we surveyed 200 executive decision-makers at companies that offer subscription-based services and products. We found that most of these businesses did not collect key metrics.
Fill ‘Er Up: Will the Refill Economy Be the Sequel to the ‘Buy Local’ Movement?
Amid rising prices, refill commerce is taking over, offering consumers discounts while securing sales for brands. Consumers are looking for options to save, while retailers are looking to retain shoppers’ loyalty. That is where subscriptions come into play. Take, for instance, Amazon’s Subscribe & Save, which promises up to 15% off items when consumers enroll in scheduled, automatic deliveries of eligible products.
SMBs Want Simplicity in Online Platforms for 2023
As SMBs start the new year, they’re looking for simplified payments technologies to grow. This is analyzed in the report Tapping The Payments Opportunity In SMB Retail, a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration, which looks at how SMBs are focusing on cash flow management and cost control, with six in 10 investing in new tools, including 23% that are adopting marketing tools and 20% deploying payment transaction systems.
Molson Coors Bets on D2C with Online-only Mocktail Brand
Molson Coors is stepping up its digital presence with the launch of D2C-only mocktails. The beverage giant, which owns a range of popular alcoholic brands, including Coors, Miller, Vizzy and others, announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) the launch of its Roxie line of nonalcoholic cocktails available only via the brand’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) eCommerce site.
Goldman’s Platform Losses Show Embedded Finance’s Path May Be Rocky
Marcus aside, Goldman Sachs has heavy lifting ahead as the Wall Street giant pursues embedded finance. As reported in SEC filings from Friday (Jan. 13), Goldman has detailed how it will document financial and operating performance on a go-forward basis with new segment reporting. Within the Asset and Wealth Management business, we’ll see how the direct-to-consumer banking operations fare (read: Marcus).
T-Mobile in Talks to Acquire Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Mobile
T-Mobile has reportedly been in talks to acquire Mint Mobile. Mint Mobile is 25% owned and often promoted by actor Ryan Reynolds and offers budget plans on the network of T-Mobile, which is the second-largest mobile service provider in the United States, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Jan. 12). No decision has...
Grocery Growth Means More Home Cooks Using Digital Channels
New data shows that 51% of U.S. adults are now ordering groceries online each month for delivery or pickup. Let that sink in as we consider how remote work and convenience-seeking are driving a digital transformation in how we buy groceries, even though many of the same consumers still like going to the grocery store themselves.
Community Banks Give Small Businesses Big Business Tools to Run Their Business
Inflation is a major challenge for small to midsized businesses (SMBs) in the United States, where 40% are concerned about rising interest rates and 7 in 10 are addressing it by raising prices. These conditions have SMBs on the hunt for working capital to execute growth plans and stay competitive.
Miami Herald
Shampoo and streaming offer gauges for consumer spending as inflation eases
Keep an eye on Netflix and Procter and Gamble’s upcoming earnings reports.
Report: Crypto Lender Nexo Raided in Money Laundering Probe
Bulgarian police have reportedly raided cryptocurrency lender Nexo in a money laundering and tax probe. Authorities are looking into Nexo on suspicion of money laundering, tax crimes and offenses involving unlicensed banking activities, Siyka Mileva, a spokesperson for Bulgaria’s chief prosecutors, told reporters, per a report by Bloomberg News on Thursday (Jan. 12).
Apple’s Business Connect May Be at Disadvantage vs Google and Yelp
In the battle over business listings, Apple is going head-to-head with Google and Yelp. But the new Apple business tool, announced Wednesday (Jan. 11) — free though it is — may have a disadvantage right out of the gate. As reported, the new Business Connect feature lets small...
The Best Reading on Consumer Spending and Sentiment Will Come out Tomorrow
Starting tomorrow, Wall Street will focus on how banks view inflation, the stock market and bond trading. But as earnings kick off on Friday (Jan. 13), the marquee names in financial services — J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo among them — also will offer insight, and a roadmap into credit performance on Main Street, and ongoing efforts to digitally transform financial services itself.
Mercado Labs Adds PO Solution to Import Order Management System
Mercado Labs has added a purchase order (PO) solution to its import order management system. The new Mercado DNA is digital, networked and automated and provides a single platform to all the teams involved in the placement, management and fulfillment of an order, Mercado Labs said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) press release.
Small Business Survival May Hinge on Digital Payment Features
The holiday shopping season is so important to retailers that it has become a matter of survival for many. One in four businesses believes recent holiday sales will determine whether they make it in 2023. Small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are investing in new tools, including payment solutions, to make the most of the holidays, as shoppers value SMBs and 85% of consumers believe small merchants offer at least one advantage over larger companies.
American Express to Acquire Nipendo to Grow B2B Platform
American Express plans to buy Nipendo to help create an end-to-end B2B platform. The globally integrated payments company said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the B2B payments automation company that serves global businesses. Subject to customary closure conditions, the...
Latin America’s Bitso Offers Circle-Issued Euro Coin Stablecoin as Payments Option
Bitso is now offering the Circle-issued, euro-denominated Euro Coin (EUROC) to its customers and clients as a payments option. The Latin American crypto-powered financial services company has made the global FinTech company’s euro-backed stablecoin available to its 6 million users, becoming the first company in the region to offer it, Circle said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) press release.
JPMorgan Braces for Recession as Credit Loss Provisions Jump 49%
For America’s biggest bank, the recession’s the base case, and credit losses loom. J.P. Morgan reported fourth-quarter results Friday (Jan. 13) that show caution about what’s coming next, particularly in consumer lending – on the cards and in mortgages. Supplemental materials from the company detail a...
Amazon and Walmart Take Different Paths to Same Small Businesses
Whether it’s Amazon’s Buy With Prime or Walmart Go Local, big retail is thinking small. As in, thinking about ways to get more small and medium-sized brands to do business with — and through — their respective platforms via a coincidentally launched pair of new initiatives.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0