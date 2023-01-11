Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ryan Shazier was seriously injured in an NFL game. He has advice for Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from a New York hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a game, to continue his rehabilitation at home. Hamlin’s doctors said he’s on what’s considered a “very normal” or even “accelerated trajectory” in his recovery, and has...
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With
Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement
For the second straight offseason, it looks like Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be pursuing an NFL head coaching job even though he promised he would not do this again and publicly declared that he’d be back at Michigan just last month. Harbaugh has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Read more... The post Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion
Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Wasn’t Exactly Forthcoming With Information According To 1 Former Teammate
Before anybody gets upset, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Joshua Dobbs had nothing but good things to say about Ben Roethlisberger. For Dobbs, his tenure(s) in Pittsburgh didn’t exactly go according to plan. After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he admitted that he expected to start at some point in a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
NFL Players Wives Fight Back Against Being Called 'Gold Diggers'
A number of NFL wives are pushing back at the image of being called "gold diggers" on the latest episode of the Women of the League web series, hosted by Matt Leinart's wife Josie... quote:. The partners of current and former NFL players sounded off on what it meant to...
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC. ...
Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB
It's all but official now. Derek Carr and the Raiders are taking steps to finalize their split, with the team evaluating the trade market for the quarterback, who said goodbye to the franchise and its fans in a statement posted to social media on Thursday. Carr was benched prior to...
Eric Bieniemy Interviewed For NFL Head Coaching Job Tonight
The Indianapolis Colts conducted a big head-coaching interview on Thursday night. Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter to announce that they interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. This isn't the first rodeo for Bieniemy. He's had numerous interviews for ...
NFL playoff predictions: Picks for the wild-card round
The NFL postseason kick off with Super Wild Card Weekend, which includes six games spread out over three days. While the Chicago Bears have missed the playoffs for the second straight year, there’s still plenty of reasons to tune in to the postseason. That includes some great matchups in the wild-card round.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon makes bold declaration ahead of playoffs
It's a bold statement to make before the playoffs have even begun, but the Bengals have backed up their words with their play all season. Cincinnati ranks seventh in points per game (26.1) and eighth in total yards per game (360.5), per ESPN.com. Although, the Chiefs and Bills both rank in the top two spots in each category.
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Bengals issue final injury report before playoffs vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals had major names Tee Higgins, Alex Cappa and Cam Taylor-Britt on the injury report all week long before the playoff encounter with the Baltimore Ravens. As of the final injury report, at least, things look upbeat on most of those fronts. Onlookers already knew that Cappa, the...
What’s going on with Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud?
CJ Stroud, Ohio State football star and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, has yet to declare for the NFL Draft, leading to this huge question: Is he coming back? Stroud, a surefire first-round pick and likely top-10 selection in the NFL Draft, was seen as one of the more obvious players who would declare, given his […] The post What’s going on with Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
