All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Flights grounded – latest: Corrupted file blamed for 10,000 US plane delays
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a corrupted database file was the reason behind the nationwide grounding of nearly 10,000 flights for the first time in two decades.Preliminary findings traced the cause to a “damaged database file”, ruling out earlier speculation of a cyberattack. The same file reportedly corrupted both the main system and its backup.An engineer “replaced one file with another” without realising the mistake, a senior official briefed on the internal review told ABC News.“It was an honest mistake that cost the country millions.”A key system used to notify pilots and ground staff of hazards and alerts suffered a “major failure” on Tuesday night. The fault lay with the NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which keeps pilots and other airport staff updated about aviation hazards and airport facilities.The FAA was able to lift the ground stop at around 9am on the East Coast, but the damage had been done to schedules for the day. Most airlines are waiving fees for passengers to rebook travel.
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to FAA air traffic issue
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to a FAA air traffic control issue, causing major sky traffic jams
FAA outage: What brought US domestic flights to a standstill?
A corrupt computer database file has been initially blamed for a “major” Federal Aviation Administration IT failure that grounded thousands of domestic flights across the United States on Wednesday morning.The catastrophe arose because the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which keeps pilots and other airport staff updated with real-time information about aviation hazards and airport facilities across American airspace, reportedly stopped processing data.“Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file. At this time, there is no evidence of a cyberattack,” the FAA said.“The FAA is working diligently to further pinpoint the causes of this...
FAA computer failure fixed; flights flying again
According to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), air traffic services will be "unavailable" between the hours of 0000 and 1300.
Pilots react to unprecedented FAA computer outage that grounded US flights: Traveler impact will be 'huge'
Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Vice President Cpt. Michael Santoro says it's "unlikely" the FAA computer systems were hacked, but rather are "old and inflated."
Bill would force Buttigieg to fly commercial until FAA fiasco solved
WASHINGTON —Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed. On Wednesday afternoon, Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina filed a bill in response to the recent Southwest and FAA flight cancellations and technology failures. The bill,...
What is NOTAM, the system at the center of the FAA outage?
America's airspace shut down for several hours Wednesday morning following a glitch in a computer system used to send alerts to pilots.The Federal Aviation Administration said that its Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAM, had failed and was not processing new information. The system, which dates to the middle of the last century, gives pilots real-time updates on flight conditions. According to the FAA's website, NOTAM communicates "information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means."An airline source told CBS News the outage was a...
The FAA Grounded Every Single Domestic Flight While It Fixed Its Computers [Updated]
The Federal Aviation Administration said that domestic flights in the U.S. could resume shortly before 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning. The announcement ended a period of a roughly an hour that grounded all flights across the country as the agency struggled to fix technical problems with a system that provides pilots with safety information.
1,000s of flights delayed around US due to computer outage, including some in Colorado
NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Wednesday. The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or canceled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Wednesday. The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions […]
FAA lifts order to ground flights after computer outage
The Federal Aviation Administration is lifting a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays and hundreds of cancellations quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.
FAA outage sparks nationwide halt to air travel
Air travel in the United States is halted Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered an outage to its Notice to Air Missions System. The FAA announced just before 5:30 a.m. that the outage was affecting systes nationwide. Then at 5:57 a.m. the FAA announced on social media that it was working to "fully restore" the system" and that "some functions are beginning to come back [online]."
NOTAM is critical part of air travel
Wednesday morning delays and cancellations started building up at airports across the country after a computer issue led to a nationwide ground stop.
Flights Are Resuming After FAA Grounded All Planes. Here's the Latest on the Travel Chaos
All flights across the U.S. were grounded causing chaos, due to a Federal Aviation Administration system failure on Wednesday morning.
More than 500 flights delayed at DIA while the FAA allows flights to resume
DENVER — Flights taking off from Denver International Airport (DIA) were stopped for several hours Wednesday morning after a critical system used by U.S. airlines went offline Tuesday night. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is responsible for air travel regulations, ordered all domestic departures to be paused until...
FAA lifts ground stop following system outage: Here's where things stand at CVG
The Federal Aviation Administration's mandatory ground stop has been lifted and flights at all US airports are gradually resuming.
More than 10,000 flights were grounded by FAA glitch. Are FAA systems just really old?
How are Delta, American, Southwest and United fliers being compensated for the delays and cancellations? What is NOTAM? What is the FAA?
All U.S. Domestic Flights Paused Until 9 A.M. EST Following FAA System Failure
Americans faced travel chaos on Wednesday morning as all domestic flight departures were delayed by the FAA due to an outage in their systems. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop of all U.S. flights until 9 a.m. Eastern Time after a huge failure
