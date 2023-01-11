Tim Cook is getting paid around 40 percent lower than last year, according to the annual proxy statement (PDF) Apple has released — and the CEO himself recommended it. Apparently, during the tech giant's annual advisory meeting for shareholders in 2022, only 64 percent of the "Say on Pay" votes cast regarding the compensation proposals for executives was in favor of retaining their 2021 pay packages. While that's still majority of the votes, it represents a significant year-over-year decline in approval. As 9to5Mac notes, 94.9 percent of the shareholders who voted the previous year was in favor of the compensation proposals for executives.

