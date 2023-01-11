Read full article on original website
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 falls back to an all time low
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 falls back to an all time low
Engadget
The Morning After: Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried started a newsletter
Sure, it may not sound like the spiciest headline, but Sam Bankman-Fried is in a weird place to be starting a Substack. He’s facing up to 115 years in prison if he’s convicted of federal fraud and conspiracy charges. And yet the embattled founder of collapsed crypto exchange FTX – who pleaded not guilty and is out on a $250 million bond while awaiting trial – figured it’d be a great idea to write about his perspective on the saga in a Substack newsletter.
Digital Trends
Microsoft just scored a big win with Apple
Microsoft is gearing up to have Apple TV and Apple Music be the next applications available for download on its Microsoft Store. The apps are currently available as preview versions, which are compatible with Windows 11, according to @ALumia_Italia (via Thurrott). Apple TV Preview, Apple Devices Preview and Apple Music...
Engadget
Voice AI company SoundHound has reportedly laid off half its workforce
SoundHound, the company that once said it wanted to dominance in the AI voice market, has reportedly cut about half its workforce. According to , the firm laid off about 200 employees last week as part of a company-wide restructuring. If Gizmodo’s reporting is accurate, the mass layoffs would mark the second staff reduction SoundHound has undertaken in less than a year. In November, the company reportedly . Before the first round of cuts, SoundHound employed approximately 450 people.
Engadget
Apple TV and Apple Music apps quietly appear on the Microsoft Store
Apple Music and Apple TV apps have quietly arrived as preview versions on Microsoft Windows 11, according to a tweet from @ALumia_Italia seen by Thurrott. It's now possible to download the apps from the Microsoft Store, along with another preview app called Apple Devices that lets you "manage Apple devices from your Windows PC," according to the description.
Engadget
Intel’s new desktop processor reaches 6GHz without overclocking
Intel’s Thermal Velocity Boost lets the chip run fast, so long as you can keep it cool. Intel has just introduced a new desktop processor, the Core i9-13900KS, that can reach up to 6GHz without overclocking, making it the fastest desktop processor available. This is made possible by the processor's Thermal Velocity Boost feature, which allows the chip to run faster when it’s cool enough.
PopID and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Partner to Deliver Biometric Enabled Point-of-Sale and Self-Checkout Systems
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. Toshiba will distribute the integrated solutions to the restaurant, quick service restaurant (QSR), convenience stores (C-store), grocery and other retail segments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005051/en/ A new partnership will integrate PopID’s PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. (Photo: Business Wire)
Engadget
Apple CEO Tim Cook is taking a 40 percent pay cut in 2023
Tim Cook is getting paid around 40 percent lower than last year, according to the annual proxy statement (PDF) Apple has released — and the CEO himself recommended it. Apparently, during the tech giant's annual advisory meeting for shareholders in 2022, only 64 percent of the "Say on Pay" votes cast regarding the compensation proposals for executives was in favor of retaining their 2021 pay packages. While that's still majority of the votes, it represents a significant year-over-year decline in approval. As 9to5Mac notes, 94.9 percent of the shareholders who voted the previous year was in favor of the compensation proposals for executives.
