ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Why did FAA ground flights across the US?

Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
AOL Corp

Explainer - Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage

(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowed some flights to resume after an outage of the system that alerts pilots to any obstructions before take-off had earlier forced the civil aviation regulator to ground all aircraft in the United States. Over 4,000 flights were delayed and more than 600...
The Independent

FAA system outage causes chaos with thousands of flight delays: ‘Haven’t seen a ground stop like this since 9/11’

The cause of a US federal computer system outage that forced the delay or cancellation of more than 10,000 flights on Wednesday is to be reviewed by a panel in the Senate.Passengers took to social media to share their frustration at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after it grounded all departures while it worked to fix the system it uses to send information to pilots. “We will be looking into what caused this outage and how redundancy plays a role in preventing future outages,” said Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell. “The public needs a resilient air transportation...
newsnationnow.com

What is the FAA’s NOTAM system? How does it affect flights?

(NewsNation) — A NOTAM computer system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration caused a temporary nationwide pause in flight operations Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 AM CT, 13,450 flights had been delayed and 2,316 had been canceled, according to FlightAware. The FAA later announced that normal air traffic operations...
CBS DFW

What is NOTAM, the system at the center of the FAA outage?

America's airspace shut down for several hours Wednesday morning following a glitch in a computer system used to send alerts to pilots.The Federal Aviation Administration said that its Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAM, had failed and was not processing new information. The system, which dates to the middle of the last century, gives pilots real-time updates on flight conditions. According to the FAA's website, NOTAM communicates "information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means."An airline source told CBS News the outage was a...
INDIANA STATE
WFLA

FAA lifts order to ground flights after computer outage

The Federal Aviation Administration is lifting a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays and hundreds of cancellations quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.
FLORIDA STATE
Bring Me The News

FAA outage sparks nationwide halt to air travel

Air travel in the United States is halted Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered an outage to its Notice to Air Missions System. The FAA announced just before 5:30 a.m. that the outage was affecting systes nationwide. Then at 5:57 a.m. the FAA announced on social media that it was working to "fully restore" the system" and that "some functions are beginning to come back [online]."
9NEWS

More than 500 flights delayed at DIA while the FAA allows flights to resume

DENVER — Flights taking off from Denver International Airport (DIA) were stopped for several hours Wednesday morning after a critical system used by U.S. airlines went offline Tuesday night. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is responsible for air travel regulations, ordered all domestic departures to be paused until...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

60 DIA flights cancelled, more delayed after FAA system outage

More than 60 flights out of Denver International Airport this morning were affected by a Federal Aviation Administration computer system shutdown Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Tuesday night, the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAMs), which provides safety info to flight crews, experienced an outage that resulted in delayed...
DENVER, CO
Sikara

Flight operations in the US start slowly: computer system problems; Nearly 4,000 flights delayed, 450 cancelled

Air traffic in the US came to a standstill on Wednesday due to a malfunction in the NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system. According to the New York Times, 3,578 flights were delayed. 450 domestic and international flights were canceled. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), flight operations gradually started after about 4 hours of trouble. According to aviation experts, it will take at least 2 days for the situation to return to normal How serious the matter is can be gauged from the fact that an emergency meeting was held in the White House on this matter. President Joe Biden sought a report from the Transport Secretary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy