ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Padres, slugger Nelson Cruz reportedly agree to 1-year deal

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qfcxk_0kBUpvkq00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres have reportedly added another respected veteran to their roster Wednesday, agreeing to a deal with 42-year-old free agent Nelson Cruz.

ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the deal is for one year at $1 million.

Cruz is expected to serve as the team’s designated hitter, possibly splitting time with other players such as free agent acquisition Matt Carpenter.

The 18-year MLB veteran played last season for the Washington Nationals, hitting 10 home runs and driving in 64 runs in 124 games.

Cruz has hit 459 career home runs, with four seasons in which he swatted at least 40.

In addition to the Nationals, the seven-time All-Star has played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins, and Tampa Bay Rays.

The reported deal with Cruz comes nearly a week after the Padres signed outfielder Adam Engel and right-handed pitcher Brent Honeywell to one-year contracts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies to reportedly sign Wen-Hui Pan

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to add a high octane arm to their system. According to the CPBL Stats Twitter account, the Phillies are set to sign Wen-Hui Pan, a 20 year old flamethrower, for a $400,000 bonus. Wen-Hui Pan adds another intriguing arm to Philadelphia Phillies system. Pan is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'

New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets linked to Manny Machado as future big-splash

Following the long Carlos Correa dilemma, it already seems as if the New York Mets have their next big third base target in mind. To just go along with all of the Shohei Ohtani talk as a future Mets target, you can now throw Manny Machado into the conversation for Steve Cohen. Machado has a player option on his contract after this season and is expected to exercise it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Alex Cora Jokingly Threatened Xander Bogaerts After Padres Made Offer

Alex Cora, like everyone else in the Red Sox organization, would have loved to see Xander Bogaerts re-sign with Boston this Major League Baseball offseason. But when the Padres pulled out all the stops for Bogaerts in free agency, there wasn’t a doubt in the Red Sox manager’s mind about what the star shortstop needed to do.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox, Sterling Sharp Agree To Minor League Deal

The Red Sox have re-signed righty Sterling Sharp to a minor league contract, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. The 27-year-old had spent the tail end of the 2022 campaign in the Boston organization as well. Sharp, a 22nd-round draftee of the Nationals in 2016, got to the big...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

AJ Pollock, Seattle Mariners finalize $7M, 1-year contract

SEATTLE (AP) — Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a $7 million. one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season. Pollock can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $500,000 each for 350, 400, 450...
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star

The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Report: MLB looking into finally fixing blackout issue

Major League Baseball fans have long been frustrated with the league’s policy on blacking out games in local markets, but that issue may soon become a thing of the past. MLB announced this week that it has hired longtime regional sports network executive Billy Chambers for the newly created position of EVP/Local Media. According to... The post Report: MLB looking into finally fixing blackout issue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

MLB world react to massive umpire news

While fans hoping to see robot umpires during the upcoming 2023 Major League Baseball season will still have to wait, they also won’t have to look too far to find them. Robot umpires will reportedly be implemented in all 30 Triple-A stadiums during the 2023 season. Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Thursday that “The Read more... The post MLB world react to massive umpire news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy