San Diego Padres, slugger Nelson Cruz reportedly agree to 1-year deal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres have reportedly added another respected veteran to their roster Wednesday, agreeing to a deal with 42-year-old free agent Nelson Cruz.

ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the deal is for one year at $1 million.

Cruz is expected to serve as the team’s designated hitter, possibly splitting time with other players such as free agent acquisition Matt Carpenter.

The 18-year MLB veteran played last season for the Washington Nationals, hitting 10 home runs and driving in 64 runs in 124 games.

Cruz has hit 459 career home runs, with four seasons in which he swatted at least 40.

In addition to the Nationals, the seven-time All-Star has played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins, and Tampa Bay Rays.

The reported deal with Cruz comes nearly a week after the Padres signed outfielder Adam Engel and right-handed pitcher Brent Honeywell to one-year contracts.