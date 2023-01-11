ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Guitar God Jeff Beck Dies at 78

By Mesfin Fekadu
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XxRw_0kBUpooz00

Jeff Beck , one of the greatest guitarists of all time who rose to fame in the English rock band The Yardbirds , died Tuesday at a hospital near his home in Surrey, England. He was 78.

His family said in a statement on Wednesday: “It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Beck won eight Grammy Awards and ranked fifth on Rolling Stone’ s 2015 list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists. He was inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992 and as a soloist in 2009.

Beck was born on June 24, 1944, in Wallington, England. At 15, he built his first guitar and learned how to throughly play the instrument, tackling all sounds from metal to jazz.

The Yardbirds formed in London in 1963, first starting as a blues cover band but then took on sounds including psychedelic rock, prog rock and punk. Beck joined in 1965 and replaced Eric Clapton.

He appeared on several Yardbirds albums but left the group in 1966. In 1967, he formed the first version of the Jeff Beck Group that included vocalist Rod Stewart and guitarist-bassist Ronnie Wood.

“Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him,” Wood tweeted . “I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America.”

Stewart and Wood eventually left the group, and Beck’s career was put on hiatus after he was injured in a near-fatal car accident in 1969. In 1971, he resurfaced with a new Jeff Beck Group.

In 1973, he formed the supergroup Beck, Bogert & Appice with former Vanilla Fudge members Carmine Appice and Tim Bogert. He then went solo with 1975’s Blow by Blow , which was produced by Beatles collaborator George Martin and achieved platinum status. His other albums to go platinum include 1976’s Wired and his 2008 effort Performing This Week… Live at Ronnie Scott’s . Seven of his albums reached gold status.

Beck was a highly sought collaborator, working with everyone from Stevie Wonder and Buddy Guy to Tina Turner and Mick Jagger.

Beck’s most recent album was 18, a collaborative project with actor-musician Johnny Depp. It was released in July 2022 and features two original tracks as well as covers of songs by The Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye, The Velvet Underground, The Everly Brothers, The Miracles, Killing Joke and Janis Ian.

The music and entertainment world mourned Beck’s death on social media.

“I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing,” Ozzy Osbourne tweeted . “What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck.”

Comedian Bill Burr called Beck “the GREATEST [of] them all” in a tweet , while Kiss’ Paul Stanley said Beck was “one of the all time guitar masters.”

“WOW. What awful news,” Stanley tweeted . “From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 3

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Triangle of Sadness’ Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

Charlbi Dean’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Triangle of Sadness actress died. She was 32. Her rep previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Dean died in August at a New York City hospital following an unexpected sudden illness. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Top Prize at 2022 European Film AwardsPolitics to Take Center Stage at European Film AwardsEuropean Production Alliance Calls for Writers Workshop Submissions On Thursday, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to THR that the performer and model died of bacterial sepsis. The sepsis was “complicating asplenia,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her Son

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland next to her late son, Benjamin. A representative for Presley’s daughter, actress Riley Keough, tells The Hollywood Reporter that “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.”More from The Hollywood ReporterRobbie Knievel, Second-Generation Daredevil, Dies at 60'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, More Remember Lisa Marie PresleyLisa Marie Presley, Singer, Songwriter and Elvis' Daughter, Dies at 54 Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54 at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center. She was rushed to the hospital earlier...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Billy Corgan Remember Lisa Marie Presley: “There Is Heartbreak, and Then There Is Sorrow”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage and more are paying tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, who died at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday at 54. Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after she experienced cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California, home. More from The Hollywood ReporterLisa Marie Presley, Singer, Songwriter and Elvis' Daughter, Dies at 54Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac ArrestHollywood's A-list Stylists Reveal Their Top Fall Fashion Picks for Women “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie...
CALABASAS, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
People

Johnny Depp Visited Jeff Beck's 'Bedside': He Is 'Totally Devastated' by His Death, Source Says

"They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close," the source tells PEOPLE of Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Johnny Depp is mourning the death of his close friend and collaborator Jeff Beck.  A source tells PEOPLE the Pirates of the Caribbean star "is totally devastated" after the English guitarist died at the age of 78 on Tuesday, noting that Depp, 59, "was by Jeff's bedside" along with "some other rock stars" before Beck's death. "They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over...
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Rolling Stone

Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart

The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
dexerto.com

TikTok star Noah Brady dies aged 21

TikTok star Noah Brady, who also went by pworddestroyer69 on the social media app, has died at the age of 21. Noah accumulated over 350,000 followers on TikTok, where he went viral for tattooing himself every day for a year. He gained recognition for the first time in July 2021,...
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Actor and Director Dies

Award-winning actor, director, teacher, and adapter Frank Galati has died, Steppenwolf Theatre announced Tuesday. Galati, who won two Tony Awards in 1990 for best play and best director, died Monday.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy