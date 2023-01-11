ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Addison Rae Gets Romantic in Marilyn Monroe-Inspired White Dress & Peep-Toe Platforms

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNzZv_0kBUpm3X00

Addison Rae had herself a Marilyn Monroe moment while heading out in Los Angeles last night.

Rae was dressed in a white halter style dress and platforms, the ensemble seemingly unintentionally mimicking a look Monroe wore for the iconic subway grate scene in “The Seven Year Itch.”

Dressed for a fun night ahead, Rae’s outfit was comprised of a wispy skirt and bodice featuring lettuce hem trim and a geometric cutout just underneath the neckline. The breezy garment was paired simply with a floral pendant necklace, making for an all-around minimalist look.

The TikTok star wore her lengthy brown locks in a half-up half-down style, leaving certain front-facing pieces out in order to frame her features. Her makeup, like her ensemble, was simple but packed a punch, focusing on peachy tones and punctuated with a very Monroe bold red lip.

Lifting herself to new heights, Rae sported a daring pair of white peep-toe platform heels that added a major boost to the 22-year-old fashionista’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles , and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

Rae’s personal style is often casual, frequently including sweatpants, pajama pants, leggings and sweatshirts. She also typically reaches for sneakers, including styles from Reebok, Nike and Converse. When dressing up, Rae can be spotted in colorful mules and pumps by Saint Laurent, Kat Maconie, Roberto Cavalli and other top brands. However, she’s no stranger to budget-friendly silhouettes, also wearing styles from affordable brands like Imagine by Vince Camuto and Aldo.

PHOTOS : Discover Addison Rae’s boldest style moments since rising to fame in the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign

Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
Footwear News

Miss Universe Winner R’Bonney Gabriel Takes the Crown in Sparkles Ombre Dress & Platform Heels

Introducing Miss Universe 2023, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel. She took the crown tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, besting 83 delegates and her fellow beauty queens who made the final three round: Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel. She wore a sparkling blue-black ombre dress with cutouts around the bodice and sleeves. A fringe skirt and bejeweled shoulders added a sleek textual finish. Platform heels completed the look. The high-pressure final three round includes a question and answer, which leaves the judges with their last impression of the next Miss Universe. They answered the same question: “If you win...
LOUISIANA STATE
Footwear News

Melania Trump Sparkles in Silver Midi Dress & Shiny Heels for New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump dressed to sparkle for New Year’s Eve while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump at a New Year’s event on Saturday, wearing a silver sequined midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her long-sleeved style featured a slim-fitting bodice with a hemline that hit just below the knee. The metallic piece was coated in silver sequins, creating a burst of allover sparkle. For footwear, Trump donned a pair of shiny pumps. The former model’s sharp style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least...
PALM BEACH, FL
Vogue

At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet

While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
OK! Magazine

Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle

Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Pops in Pink at PNC Championship 2022 With Mini Skirt & Converse Sneakers to Cheer for Brother Charlie

Sam Woods kept her look casual while in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend. The 15-year-old attended the 2022 PNC Championship to support dad Tiger Woods and younger brother Charlie Woods, who both played in the golf tournament. On Saturday, Sam was spotted on the sidelines along the 15th hole, wearing a white miniskirt and pink t-shirt paired with white Converse sneakers. The tournament, which took place from Thursday to Sunday, sees 20 major champion golfers team up with a member of their family. Players included the Woods family along with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and Justin and Mike Thomas. Jordan...
ORLANDO, FL
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Hilary Duff Beats Allergic Reaction in Chic Style With Knit Sweater & Pointy Boots at ‘Youngster’ Co-Star Molly Mernard’s Baby Shower

Hilary Duff gave her winter wardrobe a sharp finish while celebrating her friend and “Youngster” co-star Molly Mernard’s family on Sunday. Mernard and her wife, Hannah Lieberman, are expecting their first child together. Duff, who gave a speech during their baby shower, posted a series of photos of the event to her Instagram and Instagram Stories. “Will never forget giving you a speech in an active allergic reaction,” the singer captioned one of the images. Duff was effortlessly chic for the occasion, wearing a cream cropped knit sweater. She teamed the lightweight separate with a matching high-waist maxi skirt that was held...
HollywoodLife

Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday

Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
In Style

Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties

Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
Vibe

Diddy Throws Twin Daughters Sweet 16 Birthday Bash, Gifts Them With New Range Rovers

Diddy celebrated his twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs’ birthday with a Sweet 16 bash for the ages. On Monday (Dec. 19), the 53-year-old mogul posted a series of photos of his daughters taken at the party, during which the teenagers showed off a series of chic looks while ringing in their new year of life. “Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughters Jessie and D’lila!!! I’m so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you’re becoming,” Diddy wrote in the post’s caption before acknowledging the girls’ late mother and his former life partner, Kim Porter. “I...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo

Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
GEORGIA STATE
Footwear News

Willow Smith Channels ‘Alien Goddess’ in Cutout Bodysuit & Square-Toe Sandals for Mugler’s Perfume Campaign

Willow Smith served up glamorous fashion for Mugler‘s “Alien Goddess Intense” perfume campaign. An image of Smith, which was posted to Mugler’s Instagram account yesterday, saw the star sprawled out in a Mugler bodysuit and open-toed boots, posing next to an enlarged perfume bottle. Smith’s bodysuit was a black bodycon style featuring matte black paneling that gave way to angular cutouts, a miniskirt, and wide and thin mate stripes that wrapped around her arms and up her hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUGLER (@muglerofficial) The ensemble was completed with chrome stiletto-style nails and an edgy black winged...
Footwear News

Eddie Murphy’s Girlfriend Paige Butcher Models Lacy Black Dress at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Tonight marks the 80th year of the Golden Globes Awards and all the celebrities came dressed to impress including Eddie Murphy and his fiancee Paige Butcher. The two posed on the red carpet in coordinated head-to-toe black ensembles. Murphy served up a dapper look in a classic black suit with a black button-down while Butcher slipped on a floral embellished gown by Marchesa designed with a one-shoulder neckline and illusion tulle atop a brown bodice and skirt. They both opted for minimal accessories as Murphy donned a pair of black glasses and Butcher donned a simple silver necklace with similar dangling...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Miss USA R’bonney Gabriel Shines in NASA-Inspired Outfit With Metallic Boots on Miss Universe 2023 National Costumes Competition

R’bonney Gabriel, the current Miss USA brought the moon and stars to the National Costumes phase of the Miss Universe competition in New Orleans on Jan. 11. Gabriel, who is the first Filipina-American to win the crown in Oct. 2022, chose to showcase her hometown Houston’s space credentials for the competition. Designed by Patrick Isorena, her “Woman on the Moon” costume is an ode to NASA’s Artemis missions, which plan to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon in 2024. Gabriel’s costume included a massive moon-shaped crown and a long-sleeve bodysuit that was decorated with glittering stars that...
HOUSTON, TX
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris

Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Daughter Sienna Soars in Adult High Heels for Grownup Makeover She Styled Herself From Mom’s Closet

Ciara posted an adorable picture of her and Russell Wilson’s daughter Sienna Wilson to Instagram yesterday. The post saw Sienna dressed up in an outfit she styled all by herself from her mother’s closet. The look included chic outerwear, a designer handbag and sleek heels. The caption on the image read, “To cute!! Si Si styled herself!! I love this. Now where she thinks she’s going.” Dressed to impress, the 5-year-old wore a purple polka dot tee that she styled underneath a gray knit sweater. Adding layers on layers, Sienna donned a sharp black leather jacket featuring edgy silver hardware. On bottom, Sienna...
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Footwear News

Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson’s Broncos Win in Cozy Game Day Style & Nike Sneakers With Her Kids

Ciara and her children appeared in cozy style to cheer on her husband Russell Wilson at the Denver Broncos game on Sunday. The NFL team, which Wilson plays quarterback for, beat the Chargers 31-28. Ciara uploaded a boomerang-style video on Instagram with her three children — Future Zahir Wilburn, Sienna Princess Wilson and Win Harrison Wilson — as they showed support for Wilson on the football field. “Football is Family,” Ciara captioned the post along with a football and red heart emoji. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) The group appears all smiles in the quick clip and...
DENVER, CO
Footwear News

Footwear News

185K+
Followers
20K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy