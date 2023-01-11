Karlie Kloss Sharpens Flared Trousers & Striped Blouse With Dior Stiletto Boots in NYC

Karlie Kloss was sharply outfitted while out in New York City on Jan. 10. The supermodel was spotted strutting through of the streets of the Big Apple in sophisticated style.

Kloss’ ensemble included a black blazer jacket that featured smooth lapels and shoulder pads. The media personality complemented the overcoat with a black and brown striped top that was tucked into a pair of high-waist flare-leg trousers.

Kloss parted her hair in the middle and let her long, brunette tresses cascade on her shoulders. For makeup, she went with a dust of blush and a pink pout. Sticking to a minimalistic moment, the runway sensation simply accessorized with small dainty earrings and a black square shoulder handbag.

When it came down to the shoes, Kloss completed her look with black leather boots by Dior . The textured silhouette was streamlined throughout and had an elongated pointed toe and sat atop a small stiletto heel.

Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe during the cold months. They provide endless versatility and give any outfit a sealed touch.

Kloss’ footwear wardrobe is varied, often featuring heeled sandals and loafers by The Row, Jacquemus, Versace and Kurt Geiger. She also prefers strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Aquazzura for formal occasions. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is a longtime member of the fashion community, starring in campaigns for Dior and Marc Jacobs, among other high-end brands. She’s also been an ambassador for Express, Swarovski, Carolina Herrera Fragrances and more. Outside of fashion, the star is the founder of Kode With Klossy, a company that empowers girls to learn to code and become tech leaders, and has co-designed multiple collections of apparel and shoes with Adidas.

