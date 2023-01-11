ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston Xanthopoulos: Gas stove ban plan burns Biden official

We’re cooking with gas now! Well, “for now," that is. Some unelected bureaucrat in the Biden administration said in a media interview that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, for which he is a commissioner, is considering banning gas stoves. Yes, the kind you cook with.  Yes, in your home.  Yes, yes, that one too — the one at that open kitchen restaurant where you watch the chef literally fire up delicious dishes on the gas stove before him. Yes, I know, it’s insane.  ...
Commentary: Restore asylum and build a better world

In the weeks before the holidays, as many in New Hampshire were making plans to celebrate the end of the year and spend time with loved ones, two of New Hampshire’s most prominent citizens were in Washington, D.C., voting to put those seeking asylum in danger. The Senate was voting on a budget proposal, trying to avert a government shutdown before the holidays. An amendment was put forward that would extend Title 42 – the Trump-era order that used the COVID-19 pandemic to subvert international law and to deny vulnerable people the right to seek asylum in the United States....
