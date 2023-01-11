Read full article on original website
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Special Counsel Appointed to Investigate Classified Documents Found at President Biden's Home and OfficeLarry LeaseWilmington, DE
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
fox5dc.com
Karon Blake shooting: Funeral planned as investigation into 13-year-old's death continues
WASHINGTON - Funeral plans are being made for Karon Blake, the 13-year-old who was shot and killed last weekend by a homeowner who claimed he was breaking into vehicles in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood. Blake’s grandfather told FOX 5 that the funeral is being planned for Monday, January 23 at...
Man hit by gunfire in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was hit by gunfire in Northwest D.C. Friday night. A call came in around 10 p.m. about a shooting in the 1900 block of 8th Street Northwest, near Florida Avenue. The man was found conscious and breathing when he was taken...
NBC Washington
Man Dead in Temple Hills Shooting: Police
A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Friday, police say. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Afton Street at about 11 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. Officers found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the...
'Critical' missing man in DC found safe
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department said that a D.C. man who went missing Friday has been found safe. He was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. that he had been located. No other information on this...
bethesdamagazine.com
Residents call for more policing, say they feel unsafe during White Oak listening session
A number of residents expressed a growing sense of feeling unsafe and called for increased and improved police enforcement during a listening session Thursday evening centered on White Oak. Around 150 people gathered at the White Oak Community Recreational Center for a forum prompted by two high-profile homicides in Silver...
fox5dc.com
Community leaders call for cease-fire between neighborhood gangs after 3 kids shot
WASHINGTON - Community leaders in Ward 4 want gang violence and neighborhood feuds to end — immediately!. Within the past two weeks, three kids were struck by bullets in the area, and Councilmember Janeese Lewis George is fed up. Lewis George responded to the shooting that happened at 14th...
mocoshow.com
Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced James Albert Borum, age 20, of Washington, D.C., to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. When officers arrived, they learned...
18-Year-Old Charged With D.C. Stabbing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed Tuesday night in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 1000 Block of Park Road. Shortly before 10:30 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect then stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. 18-year-old Keron Dukes of D.C. was arrested later Tuesday night and charged with the stabbing. Detectives believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. The post 18-Year-Old Charged With D.C. Stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
DC neighborhood leader calls for more police patrols after 2 children shot in Brightwood
WASHINGTON - A D.C. leader is calling for more police patrols after two children were shot in the District's Brightwood neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday following a fight that started when a passenger was assaulted on a Metrobus near 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive. The fight continued onto the street after everyone was told to get off the bus. Police say at one point someone pulled a gun and fired shots.
Suspect in Silver Spring McDonald's stabbing attacked 3 victims without warning, documents say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The suspect who police say stabbed three men at a Silver Spring McDonald's this week attacked the victims without warning, and the suspect is accused of stabbing another person last month, according to a probable cause statement filed in court. The stabbing at the downtown...
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week. In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus. Officials said that members of the Montgomery...
Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot last night in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 2300 Block of 25th Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim that had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and identity of the victim have not been released at this time. Police are asking for help looking for a black sedan with four black males, wearing all-black clothing and black masks. They The post Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men appeared first on Shore News Network.
dcwitness.org
Document: Homicide in Southwest
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Jan. 11, on the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 9:39 pm, officers located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
'Idiot With A Gun' Shoots Children Coming Home From School On DC Metrobus, Police Say
Two children coming home from elementary school on Wednesday afternoon were among three shot by “an idiot with a gun” coming off a Washington DC Metrobus, officials announced. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said that at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, a fight started inside a...
Suspect in murder of Baltimore MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta
BALTIMORE — The man accused of killing a Baltimore MTA bus driver was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said.Police arrested Leon Douglas Hill, 53, who was wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Hill is being charged with first-degree murder and will be extradited back to Baltimore.Police confirmed that the shooting was domestic related.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told...
High schoolers robbed of shoes in Owings Mills district says
Owings Mills High School informed parents of three incidents in which students were robbed of their shoes.
Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late Wednesday afternoon in Northwest D.C. The shooting took place at the 800 block of Bladensburg Road. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect. Shortly before 6 pm, police arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. An adult man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County teacher emails explicit photos to students
A teacher at a Prince George's County high school mistakenly sent out sexually explicit photos to the student-body, according to school officials. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
