Washington State

Maia Mitchell to Return to Freeform’s ‘Good Trouble’ in Season 5

By Emily Longeretta
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Good Trouble ” will be bringing back another familiar face. Maia Mitchell , who played Callie Foster in all 104 episodes of “The Fosters” and 53 episodes of the spinoff, will appear in the Season 5 premiere, Freeform announced on Wednesday.

Mitchell left the show in March, last appearing in the second episode of Season 4. She rejoins “Good Trouble” stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig and Booboo Stewart.

Joanna Johnson, who serves as showrunner, executive produces alongside Ramirez, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Season 5 will premiere on Thursday, March 16, at 10 p.m. ET, airing on Hulu the next day, the network shared as part of the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.

When Mitchell last appeared on the drama, Callie left for her dream job in Washington, D.C., working for the ACLU. The episode ended with Callie on an airplane and seeing Jamie (Beau Mirchoff), her on-and-off boyfriend boarding the flight. (Mirchoff also exited the show as a series regular.)

The actor chose to leave the show to go home to visit her family in Australia, who she hadn’t seen in years due to COVID-19.

“She’s been doing this this role for nine years. She grew up in this role between ‘The Fosters’ and ‘Good Trouble.’ She was 19 when she started,” Johnson told Variety at the time, adding that although she tried to “talk her out of” leaving, Mitchell explained “how much she loves his family and this show, but that she needed to go home.”

Johnson added, “She’s always going to be part of the family, and I don’t think it’s the last we’ll ever see of Callie. Callie’s journey is happening off camera, but we’ll catch up with her.”

The return of Mitchell could also mean an appearance by Mirchoff, as Johnson said that she’s hopeful he’d come back and that she could update fans on where Callie and Jamie stand today: “It’s a mystery, but we’ll find out.”

Variety

Saweetie to Appear in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 at Peacock, Three New Recurring Cast Members Added (EXCLUSIVE)

Rap star Saweetie is set to make a cameo in the Season 2 premiere of “Bel-Air” at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, three actors have been cast in the series in recurring roles. Brooklyn McLinn (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Black-ish”), Jazlyn Lopez Martin (“This Is Us,” “All American: Homecoming”), and Riele Downs (“Darby and The Dead,” “Henry Danger”) will all appear in the new season of the drama series take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Saweetie will appear as herself in the show. It will not be her first time acting onscreen, as she previously appeared in multiple...
Variety

FX Sets Spring Premieres for ‘Dave’ Season 3 and Tupac, J Dilla and Anthony Pellicano Documentaries

During its presentation at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour, FX announced premiere dates for four of its upcoming projects: “Dave” Season 3, “Dear Mama,” “Sin Eater” and “The Legacy of J Dilla.” “Dave” returns to FX with two episodes on April 5. In Season 3, Dave (series co-creator Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky) is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. The...
Variety

National Geographic Greenlights ‘Underdogs’ With Narrator Ryan Reynolds, and Two Unscripted Anthology Series

National Geographic has greenlit the 10-part natural history series “Underdogs.” Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, the series will spotlight the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a cast of little-known animal characters in the natural world, including their camouflage techniques, parenting skills and courtship rituals. “I love nature series and I love making things my kids can actually watch,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We’re already having a lot of fun trying to bring a new voice to animal docs. Wildstar has the expertise, experience and cutting-edge film tech to help us chew up that healthy National Geographic budget. We’ll deliver a...
Variety

‘Dave’ Season 3: Guest Stars to Include Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and More (TV News Roundup)

FX’s “Dave” will return for season 3 with a lineup of guest stars including Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Killer Mike, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Rick Ross, Travis Barker, Usher and more. Dave Burd, star and executive producer of the series, announced the names on Thursday during FX’s portion of the TV Critics Assn. press tour. The third season of the series premieres April 5 on FXX and will stream on Hulu the next day. In the third season, Dave headlines his first-ever tour — looking for love along the way. “Dave” is co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, and executive produced...
Variety

‘And Just Like That’: John Corbett Returns as Aidan Shaw in Season 2 First Look

HBO Max has debuted a set of first look photos for “And Just Like That” Season 2, revealing that John Corbett will reprise his “Sex and the City” role as Aidan Shaw alongside Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. The series acts as a sequel to “Sex and the City,” which ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004, and follows Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. It was renewed for a...
Variety

Chris Jansing Adds Hours in MSNBC Daytime Shakeup as Hallie Jackson Expands Streaming (EXCLUSIVE)

CNN isn’t the only cable-news network reworking its daytime schedule. MSNBC is expanding Chris Jansing’s afternoon perch to two hours from one as the Washington D.C-based Hallie Jackson, who also anchors a late-afternoon program on NBC News Now, leaves the cable outlet to focus on the streaming work. Meanwhile, weekend host Jonathan Capehart, who has held forth on Sundays, will now do an hour on both Saturday and Sunday. All the moves come as NBCUniversal’s new operations refine their efforts under a reorganization unveiled Wednesday. The moves were revealed to staffers Thursday in memos from Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, and Janelle...
Variety

Lisa Marie Presley Dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only child whose tumultuous life also included a music career, died Thursday in a Los Angeles hospital, her representative confirmed to Variety. She was 54. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” reads a family statement. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.” Presley was hospitalized Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., just two days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla...
Variety

‘The DOC,’ Documentary About Rapper Who Lost His Voice in Car Accident, Acquired by Vertical Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical Entertainment has landed North American rights to “The DOC,” a documentary about a rap legend whose life and career was upended after a near-fatal accident. The DOC, a hip-hop lyricist and producer who wrote for NWA and Dr. Dre, was involved in a 1989 car crash that took his voice. “The DOC,” directed Dave Caplan, picks up 30 years later as he considers a dangerous experimental surgery that could restore his vocal cords. Vertical will release the movie in theaters in the spring of 2023, following its world premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. “The DOC is an incredible talent...
Variety

Robbie Bachman, Co-Founder and Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, who co-founded and played drums for the hard-riffing 1970s Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69.   His brother and bandmate Randy revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family.”  Robbie was born on February 18, 1953 in Winnipeg, the younger brother of Randy, who was a...
Variety

Rihanna Drops Trailer for Super Bowl Halftime Show — Is She Hinting at New Music After All?

As the clock struck midnight on the West Coast and it officially become one month until the 2023 Super Bowl, the game’s halftime performer, Rihanna, dropped the first trailer for her performance, which is also the first ever to be sponsored by Apple Music. The trailer opens with a spotlight on a black background as a collage of angry or impatient media voices say, “It’s been 2,190 days… It’s been over six years… Rihanna is who everybody is waiting for… The last album we got from Rihanna was ‘Anti’ in 2016” overlapping until they blur together while the video cuts between...
Variety

CNN Considering Content Contributions From Bill Maher, Warner Bros. Discovery Talent

You don’t necessarily have to be a dyed-in-the-wool journalist to get your own roost on CNN. The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed network is considering working with talent from across the parent company, according to a person familiar with the matter. These people might contribute segments, digital projects, series or documentaries, this person says. CNN CEO Chris Licht is said to be engaged with conversations with as many as a dozen people about ideas related to health and lifestyle, comedy and sports. The concept, this source says, has the support of David Zaslav, CEO of the parent company. CNN declined to make executives available...
Variety

Onyx Collective Reveals Premiere Date for Tracy McMillan Dramedy ‘UnPrisoned,‘ Announces Pickup Orders for ’1266,‘ ’Black Twitter’

Onyx Collective presented several new scripted and unscripted TV series as part of its expanding programming slate, highlighting creators of color at the Television Critics Association 2023 winter press tour. The premiere date for the original dramedy “UnPrisoned” has been set for March 10 on Hulu, with all episodes streaming at once. Executive produced by and starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, the half-hour series tells the story of “a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son,” per Onyx...
Variety

‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Star in Netflix’s Will They/Won’t They Rom-Com

When Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher announced they’d be co-starring in a Netflix rom-com, a generation of moviegoers were elated at the idea of two of the genre’s most bankable stars teaming up for the first time. That movie is “Your Place or Mine,” and Netflix has dropped the first trailer previewing the pair’s on-screen chemistry. Witherspoon and Kutcher star as Debbie and Peter, who’ve been best friends for 20 years after a “memorable” first meeting (read: one night stand). “Do you remember the first night we met?” Witherspoon’s Debbie asks early on in the clip, as the two reminisce over the...
Variety

Hitmaker of the Month: Zach Bryan Producer Ryan Hadlock on Defying Nashville Norms With ‘Something in the Orange’

Nestled among 10 acres of lush green in Woodinville, WA, Ryan Hadlock’s Bear Creek Studio — built by his father in 1977 to record advertising jingles — is the unlikeliest of hit factories. But that’s where the producer brought Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange” to life. As minimal and forlorn as modern country gets, the steel guitar-propelled tearjerker not only conquered Nashville, but slowly seeped into the mainstream — landing a Grammy nomination and peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. To date, the single has logged more than 3.3 million on-demand streams, per data by Luminate,...
Variety

‘Harley Quinn and The Joker’ Podcast Starring Christina Ricci, Billy Magnussen Sets Premiere Date on Spotify

Harley Quinn, aka Dr. Harleen Quinzel, is about to tell her story to the world. Spotify, in partnership with DC and Warner Bros., announced that audio series “Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind,” starring Christina Ricci and Billy Magnussen as the respective Gotham City villains, will premiere with all episodes available to listeners on January 31, 2023. The seven-episode series, written and directed by Eli Horowitz (“Homecoming”), is the second project set in the DC Universe to be released under Spotify’s multiyear agreement with DC and Warner Bros. following hit podcast “Batman Unburied,” which has been renewed for a second season....
Variety

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Renewed at Paramount+

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” has been renewed for another season at Paramount+. A revival of “Criminal Minds,” “Evolution” picked up where the series left off when it concluded on CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons. According to Paramount+, after premiering on Thanksgiving Day in 2022, the series went one to become one of the streamer’s top five originals and has driven the overall “Criminal Minds” franchise to see an increase of nearly six times in month-over-month viewership. “We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ with the order of another season,” said Tanya Giles, chief...
Variety

How ‘Velma’ Star Mindy Kaling and Creator Charlie Grandy Found a ‘Worthy Origin Story’ in the Scooby Characters’ Love Lives

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Episodes 1 and 2 of “Velma.” Months ago, fans celebrated the win of Velma Dinkley being written as a lesbian in the Warner Bros. Animation movie “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” For years, there had been discussions among fans about the character’s coded queerness, and creatives like James Gunn and Tony Cervone had spoken up about trying — and failing — to explore that in their “Scooby-Doo” projects. So when the marketing for HBO Max’s adult animated series “Velma” didn’t indicate that the title character might be gay — and even revealed that she had...
Variety

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, LeAnn Rimes and More Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: ‘She Is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms’

After news broke on Thursday that Lisa Marie Presley had died at age 54, Hollywood took to social media to pay tribute to the musician and only child of Elvis Presley. Presley was hospitalized on Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif. home. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” her family said in a statement to Variety. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.” Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared their...
Variety

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in Talks to Move Production to the East Coast (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is exploring a move to the east coast’s New York metro Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime show, which is renewed through 2025, has filmed in Los Angeles on the Universal lot since its launch in 2019. A NBCU spokesperson confirmed to Variety that NBCUniversal is in negotiations to move the show to the east coast, but nothing is finalized. Sources close to the show say Clarkson asked NBCU to explore the move out of Los Angeles. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is currently in its fourth season and...
Variety

‘Frasier’ Sequel Series at Paramount+ Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Crane

Jack Cutmore-Scott has been cast in the “Frasier” sequel series at Paramount+, Variety has learned. Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the official logline states, “Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!” Cutmore-Scott will play Freddy Crane, Frasier’s son. The character is described as “a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father’s footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he’s never looked...
Variety

