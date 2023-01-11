‘Cruel Summer’: Season 2 Of Freeform Anthology Set For Summer 2023 Release

Freeform ‘s breakout anthology series Cruel Summer is set to return for a second season this summer, featuring a new cast and a new mystery. On Wednesday, the network released a first look at the new ensemble.

The cast includes Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore. Paul Adelstein will recur. Freeform hasn’t given a specific release date for the season yet.

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.

Related Story

‘Grown-ish’ Renewed For Season 6 At Freeform

Related Story

Freeform Sets Premiere Dates For 'Good Trouble' Season 5, 'Single Drunk Female' Season 2 & Unscripted Dating Series 'Love Trip: Paris'

Related Story

Phoebe Robinson's 'Everything's Trash' Canceled By Freeform After One Season

The first season of Cruel Summer , which quickly became Freeform’s highest-rated series to date, debuted in April 2021. The story followed two young women: Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelias), the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.

Cruel Summer hails from studio Entertainment One (eOne) and was created by Bert V. Royal. Elle Triedman serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Triedman, Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano and Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. The series is distributed internationally by eOne.