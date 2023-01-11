ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Grown-ish’ Renewed For Season 6 At Freeform

By Katie Campione
 3 days ago
Grown-ish will be returning for Season 6 at Freeform .

The series is currently in its fifth season, with the midseason premiere set for January 18. Season 5 saw Marcus Scribner take up the mantle from Yara Shahidi as her character Zoey’s younger brother Junior, who started his first year at Cal U.

On the heels of her graduation, Junior has been attempting to transition out from under her shadow and make his own mark on the campus.

Freeform also released a trailer for Season 5B on Wednesday. Though he thinks he’s got it all together, the trailer indicates that Junior encounters some roadblocks on his journey to becoming big man on campus — including a potential STI and an empty bank account. After some wise advice from Zoey to “focus on the things that matter,” well, things go even more off the rails. You can watch the entire trailer below.

Grown-ish also stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Daniella Perkins. Shahidi executive produces alongside Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok.

Doyle has been tapped as showrunner for the upcoming season, succeeding Alexander and Lilly who were co-showrunners last season.

The series hails from ABC Signature. Barris co-created the series with Larry Wilmore.

‘Dear Mama’: FX Sets Premiere For Tupac Docuseries, EP Teases Exclusive New Content To Be Featured

The FX docuseries Dear Mama is set to premiere on April 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will stream the following day via Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 5-part series, with one new episode each subsequent week. From Allen Hughes, Dear Mama dives into the personal relationship of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur, a revolutionary and one of the most influential artists of all time. For Tupac superfans, Hughes promises there will be never seen before audio and video footage. “Wherever possible, we tried to find archival footage that hadn’t been seen so...
‘Uncoupled’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Netflix is not proceeding with a second season of Uncoupled, its comedy series from Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Modern Family veteran Jeffrey Richman. The cancellation is not surprising. The series, starring Neil Patrick Harris, barely registered on Netflix’s weekly Top 10 rankings, making a single appearance at #6 following its July 29 release. (Half-hour series are at a disadvantage in the ratings system employed by Netflix which measures hours viewed.) Speculation that Uncoupled would not be continue at Netflix started late last year when sources indicated that there was an effort by series producer MTV Entertainment Studios to find...
‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer: Netflix Delivers New Look At Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com

Netflix released its trailer today for the upcoming Reese Witherspoon-Ashton Kutcher romantic comedy Your Place Or Mine, providing some details to the plot of the love (or not) story. The duo play Debbie and Peter, longtime best friends and total opposites. The synopsis: She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need. In other words, Peter starts to admit that their long-ago one-night-stand has left him with lingering romantic feelings. Debbie, on the other...
Idris Elba Shares New Teaser And Release Date For Netflix ‘Luther’ Movie

Idris Elba this week shared a new teaser trailer and the release date for Netflix’s feature adaptation of his popular detective drama Luther. Watch the teaser below. The pic is titled Luther: The Fallen Sun and the teaser clip revealed the film will hit select cinemas on February 24 before landing on Netflix on March 10. In the short clip, Elba can be seen suited up as his titular character, and he creeps into view just as a voice on the backing track begins to talk. “Somethings coming,” the voice says before adding: “You see me now?” Jamie Payne is directing the pic from...
‘Yellowjackets’: Showtime Drops Trailer For Season 2

So far, it looks like Elijah Wood has one of the more astute quotes from Yellowjackets’ second season. “Kidnapping, cults, death … your friendships are a little more complicated than most,” says Wood, who plays a dedicated citizen detective named Walter in round two of the popular Showtime drama. He also appears in the season’s first official trailer, which shows Juliette Lewis’ Natalie getting hypnotized before she’s asked to remember what happened on that mountain. Oh, but where to start? Season two will kick off March 24 on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on March...
Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC Show To End As NBC News Now Expands Her Streaming Program

Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC show will end next month as she expands her daily NBC News Now program by an hour. That move is part of a series of lineup changes MSNBC announced on Thursday. Chris Jansing will add an hour to her anchoring duties, as Chris Jansing Reports expands to two hours from 1 PM ET to 3 PM ET. Katy Tur Reports will move to 3 PM. Meanwhile, Jose Diaz-Balart’s show will move back an hour to 11 AM ET, with a rotating lineup of hosts at 10 AM until a permanent anchor is named. Andrea Mitchell Reports will remain...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Shocking Death Mourned In Online Outpouring Of Grief

Friends, fans, and colleagues mourned the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, who died today at age 54 after a day-long struggle with heart problems. The singer crammed a whole lot of living into her brief time. She boldly developed her own career in the music business, knowing that she would always be shadowed by her famous father. She also engaged in extensive humanitarian work through the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. A few of the early reactions: ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE...
Prince Harry Says He Cut Details From ‘Spare’ Because He Feared Royal Family Would Never Forgive Him: “It Could Have Been Two Books”

Prince Harry has said he trimmed down his tell-all memoir Spare and chose not to publish certain details as he knew his family would never forgive him if they were made public. In a new interview, the Duke of Sussex told British newspaper The Daily Telegraph that the original initial transcript for Spare was twice the length of the final draft, and he had enough material to complete two books on his life and family. “The first draft was different,” he told the newspaper. “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put...
Michael Jackson Estate & Nicolas Cage Remember Lisa Marie Presley: “She Lit Up Every Room” – Update

UPDATE, with Michael Jackson Estate statement Actor Nicolas Cage and representatives for the Michael Jackson Estate paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley, with Cage saying the daughter of Elvis “lit up every room.” Presley was briefly married to Jackson in the mid-1990s, and to Cage in the early 2000s. “This is devastating news,” Cage said in a statement. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.” (Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at...
Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter “Is Receiving The Best Care”, Asks For Prayers – Update

UPDATED: Lisa Marie Presley died late Thursday at age 54. Read the obituary here.UPDATED, 3:30 PM: Priscilla Presley, the mother of Lisa Marie Presley, is asking for prayers for her daughter after she was rushed to Los Angeles-area hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla tweeted, adding “We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.” Lisa Marie’s hospitalization comes just two days after she attended the Golden...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Alarmed ‘Extra’ Host Billy Bush: “Something’s Off”

“Extra” host Billy Bush did the final Golden Globes red carpet interview of Lisa Marie Presley, and immediately realized that something was amiss. Elvis Presley’s only daughter died Thursday at age 54, just two days after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes. She attended in support of Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann biopic of her father. Bush recalled his brief red carpet talk with an ashen and unsteady Lisa Marie. “She was very uneven in her balance,” Bush, 51, told Fox LA. “The speech was very slow. And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me...
‘Ghosts’ Star Danielle Pinnock Latest To Board Prime Video Holiday Comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’ With Eddie Murphy

EXCLUSIVE: Ghosts standout Danielle Pinnock has landed a supporting role alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross in the holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane from Prime Video. Details as to the plot of the film, currently filming in Los Angeles as part of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program, remain under wraps. But Reginald Hudlin is directing from a script by Kelly Younger, which the scribe based on his own childhood holiday experiences. Jillian Bell, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede and Chris Redd will also star, as previously announced. Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster are producing...
Joe Biden Grilled On Latest Revelation That Classified Documents Were Found In Garage Of His Wilmington Residence: “Next To Your Corvette? What Were You Thinking?”

After the White House revealed that classified materials were found stored in the garage of Joe Biden’s Wilmington residence, reporters were anxious to hear an explanation from the president after he gave remarks on the economy. Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked, “Classified material next to your Corvette. What were you thinking?” “I am going to get a chance to speak on all of this, God willing, soon, but as I said earlier this week — and by the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage, so it is not like it was sitting out on the street …...
Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Singer, Songwriter, Daughter Of Elvis Was 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the sole child of rock icon Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, whose strong resemblance to her father was just one of the legacies she carried, died Thursday in Los Angeles after being rushed to the hospital earlier in the day. She was 54. Her death was confirmed by her mother Priscilla, who released a statement to the Associated Press. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter "Is Receiving The Best Care", Asks For Prayers – Update Related Story Tatjana Patitz Dies: Supermodel Appeared...
‘History Of The World, Part II’: Hulu Drops Official Trailer For Mel Brooks Sequel Series

It’s the long, anticipated follow-up! Mel Brooks takes over the introductory duties in the official trailer for Hulu’s History of the World, Part II, the sequel to his seminal film History of the World, Part I. The 8-episode comedy series that stars Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz premieres March 6 with two episodes. Two new episodes will then drop daily, with the finale planned for March 9. “A landmark four-night event!” the trailer declares. Each episode will feature a variety of sketches that take viewers through different periods of human history.  Additional cast includes Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy...
‘A Man Called Otto‘: Read The Screenplay For Tom Hanks-Starring Remake Of A Swedish Hit

Editor’s note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. David Magee had two pieces of source material to work from for A Man Called Otto, the Marc Forster-directed Columbia Pictures remake of the hit Swedish film A Man Called Ove. That original pic, which scored two Oscar nominations in 2017, was written and directed by Hannes Holm and based on Fredrik Backman’s 2014 New York Times bestselling novel. In all instances, the plot centers on a curmudgeonly man — in the latest case played by Tom Hanks as Otto, not Ove,...
A+E Studios & Range Media Partners Secure Film & TV Rights To Christoffer Carlsson’s International Bestseller ‘Blaze Me A Sun’ And Its Follow-Up ‘Under The Storm’

EXCLUSIVE: A+E Studios and Range Media Partners have prevailed in a competitive auction surrounding Swedish crime novelist Christoffer Carlsson’s International bestseller Blaze Me a Sun and its follow-up, Under the Storm, securing film and TV rights to both titles. The announcement comes hot on the heels of Good Morning America‘s naming of Blaze Me a Sun as its Buzz Pick of the Week. The title, first published in the U.S. by Hogarth Books on January 3, tells the tale of a small town’s collective guilt when a serial killer commits his first murder the same night the prime minister is assassinated....
‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Pledges “Forever” Love To Lisa Marie Presley In Golden Globes Speech – Watch

Elvis star Austin Butler’s Golden Globes speech has taken on even greater emotional heft since yesterday’s passing of Lisa Marie Presley: At the end of his acceptance he singled out Lisa Marie and mother Priscilla, pledging his love. Watch the video above. Accepting the win for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Butler, who played the title character in Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis, said, “The Presley family, thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.” Butler and the Presleys appeared visibly emotional, with Elvis’ daughter and...
Twitter Orders Staff Members At Asia Headquarters To Clear Desks And Work From Home — Reports

Staff members at Twitter’s Asia headquarters in Singapore have been told to clear their desks and work from home indefinitely, according to a new report. An email sent Wednesday informed staff that they would be required to leave Twitter’s premises by 5 pm that day, and they would be required to continue their work from home on Thursday, Bloomberg reported. An unnamed source told the digital outlet that Singapore-based Twitter staff members have since been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system. It is unclear whether the move is permanent. Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment....
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Renewed By Paramount+

The BAU isn’t going anywhere: Paramount+ has renewed Criminal Minds: Evolution for another season. The streamer says the drama from Erica Messer is one of its top five original series. The first, 10-episode season premiered on Thanksgiving and, following a mid-season finale on Dec. 15, resumed Jan. 12 with new episodes. The season finale will drop Feb. 9. Production on the new season will begin sometime this year. “We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, in a statement....
