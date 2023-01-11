‘Grown-ish’ Renewed For Season 6 At Freeform

Grown-ish will be returning for Season 6 at Freeform .

The series is currently in its fifth season, with the midseason premiere set for January 18. Season 5 saw Marcus Scribner take up the mantle from Yara Shahidi as her character Zoey’s younger brother Junior, who started his first year at Cal U.

On the heels of her graduation, Junior has been attempting to transition out from under her shadow and make his own mark on the campus.

Freeform also released a trailer for Season 5B on Wednesday. Though he thinks he’s got it all together, the trailer indicates that Junior encounters some roadblocks on his journey to becoming big man on campus — including a potential STI and an empty bank account. After some wise advice from Zoey to “focus on the things that matter,” well, things go even more off the rails. You can watch the entire trailer below.

Grown-ish also stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Daniella Perkins. Shahidi executive produces alongside Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok.

Doyle has been tapped as showrunner for the upcoming season, succeeding Alexander and Lilly who were co-showrunners last season.

The series hails from ABC Signature. Barris co-created the series with Larry Wilmore.