James Cameron Reveals How Avatar Franchise Isn't Like Superhero Movies
James Cameron says that the Avatar movies aren't like superhero stories in one important way. He sat down with B TV to discuss the importance of one villain running through the whole story so far. Yes, The Infinity Saga brought the Marvel heroes together against one big threat. And there are other examples on the page of recurring villains. But, most cinematic encounters with bad guys only last one installment. Cameron's use of Miles Quaritch and his commitment to keeping him around does buck this trend. The director jokes that you need to have that evolution of the bad guy over time for the audience. (Interestingly, Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror is a bit of column A and a little of column B.) Check out the rest of his comments down below!
Naruto Marks the New Year By Letting Sasuke Fight a Literal Dinosaur: Watch
It looks like it finally happened, Naruto fans. Over the decades, the shonen franchise has done some wild things, and we can name some of Naruto's most outlandish events. From its Drunken Fist Style to Robot Naruto, the IP has gone out on a limb before, and Boruto just joined the club. After all, the anime's take on Sasuke's Story has begun, and it just let the Uchiha heir fight a literal dinosaur.
Netflix Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Animated Series
Netflix has cancelled another fan-favorite animated series and the creator let the fans know this morning. On Twitter, Dead End: Paranormal Park's Hamish Steele told viewers the bad news. The animated show has been celebrated by people from all over for its fun tone and important representation. However, the Netflix executives have been dealing with the realities of running a massive streamer and one of the ways they adjusted their strategy was to cut down on animation. (Pairing that pivot with an ad-supported tier that they think a lot of people will end up using.) For now, that comes as little solace to the viewers who loved Dead End. But, maybe the show could continue at another streamer? Check out what the creator had to say down below!
Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Debuts Ending: Watch
Tokyo Revengers is now working its way through Season 2 of the anime as part of the very packed schedule of new anime releases for the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the second episode of the series has officially debuted its ending theme sequence! Following the massive cliffhanger at the tail end of the anime's first season, the series has returned with the Christmas Showdown arc of Ken Wakui's original manga series. With the first episode of the new season only featuring the newest opening, now the anime has dropped its newest ending theme in full.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Kate Winslet’s Hair in the New Titanic Poster Is Causing Mass Confusion
The good news: Titanic is returning to theaters for its 25th anniversary (wow, I’ve never felt more ancient), meaning we can, once again, all watch Rose refuse to let Jack share her raft on a big screen. Titanic hits theaters on February 10, and in honor of its anniversary,...
James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′
James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
'Skinamarink' Is Gearing up to Be the Scariest Horror Movie Ever — but What Does the Word Mean?
We can't deny that 2022 was a massive year for horror — from Barbarian to X, it seems the genre is quickly becoming one of the most reliable in the film industry. Luckily, 2023 is lining up to be another impressive year for all kinds of frightening thrills, thanks to upcoming films like Infinity Pool, Scream VI, Beau Is Afraid, and Skinamarink.
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign
On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day. On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat. "phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also...
An artist is stripping JK Rowling's name off Harry Potter books and reselling them to fans who oppose the author's vocal anti-trans rhetoric. A legal expert says it's not copyright infringement.
Bookbinder Laur Flom's website shows re-bound versions of all seven books with black and gold cover designs — but with Rowling's name removed.
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
After Boy Meets World Star Ben Savage Posted An Adorable Couples Photo, The Question Now Is: Did He Just Get Engaged?
Boy Meets World alum Ben Savage posted an adorable photo, but does this mean he just got engaged?
Jenna Ortega Showed Up to the Golden Globes In the Least Wednesday Addams Look Possible
For her first Golden Globe Award ceremony, Jenna Ortega relinquished her usual dark hues for a smoky rose-colored Gucci gown with head-to-toe pleats and an alluring eye makeup look with white eyeliner placed along her bottom lash line. The 80th Annual Golden Globes kicked off award season on January 10,...
Marvel Turns Its Strongest Character Into Terrifying New Villain
Throughout the majority of his existence in the Marvel mythos, Robert Reynolds has been the Golden Guardian of Good. As Sentry, Reynolds has transformed himself into one of the strongest characters at the House of Ideas over the course of the past two decades. Now, thanks to the creative team behind the latest Strange series, Sentry now finds himself one of the publisher's most terrifying villains.
Fantastic Four Fan Art Flexes Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their Phase Five slate of projects that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and all eyes are on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania will feature Nathaniel Richards aka Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is set to be the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, but he's also a descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. We recently got to see a variant of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who was played by John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place). Krasinski recently revealed that he hasn't been contacted by Marvel to return as the character, and actors like Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Diego Luna (Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Marriage Story) are rumored to play the role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. One artist seems to think that Driver is the perfect choice for the character, and he's even designed a new piece of fan art showing how he could look.
Selena Gomez Brought the Cutest Surprise Date to the 2023 Golden Globes
Selena Gomez didn't attend the 2023 Golden Globes alone after all. The Only Murders in the Building star, who was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, brought a very special, adorable date with her—and no, it wasn't a new boyfriend. Gomez posed on the red carpet with her nine-year-old sister Gracie Teefey. Gracie was dressed in a dazzling gold dress alongside Gomez in her black gown and its dramatic plum sleeves.
Makeup artist charges $300 for bridal look that left bride unimpressed
Sometimes, you get what you pay for — and sometimes, you don’t. From the moment TikToker @simply.haleyyy left the makeup artist’s studio, she was unsatisfied. It wasn’t that the look was bad — it just wasn’t glamorous enough for her wedding day. Not to mention, the service wasn’t cheap.
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
