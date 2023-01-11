ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 4

Related
WKYT 27

KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Hay supply low, but demand high from Kentucky farmers

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Vendors are gearing up to sell hay Saturday at the Madison County Hay Auction. It’s coming at a time when supply is low, but demand is high. “I’ve been getting a lot more people looking to purchase hay than to sell it,” said Brandon Sears, UK Cooperative Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

TEAM COVERAGE of storm damage, power outages

WATCH | Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 9 hours ago. WATCH | LG&E, KU customers can expect higher bills after extreme cold.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

LIHEAP Crisis Component offering assistance to households experiencing home heating hardship

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis Component is available to assist households experiencing a home heating crisis situation. Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are accepting applications first come, first serve through March 31 or until funds have been expended. Income eligibility requirements are up to 130 percent of...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

This Active Pattern Won’t Slow Down

Good Saturday, everyone. Light snows are slowing down as a seasonably cold day unfolds across Kentucky. As we look ahead, a much more stark change to winter looks to begin later next week, but things remain active ahead of it. As we start the day, watch for slick spots with...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER SHARES PAYMENT PROGRAMS TO HELP CUSTOMERS MANAGE BILLS

Kentucky Power shares payment programs to help customers manage bills, avoid future weather-related bill spikes. ASHLAND, Ky., January 11, 2023 – With the extreme cold temperatures experienced over the holidays, Kentucky Power wants customers to know where to go for help to manage upcoming utility bills and potential cold weather bill spikes.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

KYTC crews on standby for winter weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Road crews are on standby to respond to the winter weather. H.B. Elkins with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 said they could not pre-treat roads because of the rain, but warmer air temperatures are on their side this time around. He said they have plenty of salt if they need to use it.
kentuckytoday.com

Nearly half of Ky. counties at low COVID community level

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There was a big improvement in the weekly COVID Community Levels map that was released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The CDC breaks the state down by county based on whether...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Heavy rain caused school bus to go off road, superintendent says

WATCH | Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. Updated: 6 hours ago. We’re getting reports of damage after storms rolled across portions of central Kentucky Thursday morning. WATCH...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms to snow accumulation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty thunderstorms will cruise through the skies of Kentucky today. A quick shot of cold air will then lead us to snow flying and even accumulating. Let’s look at the day ahead. Non-thunderstorm winds will become gusty. Strong to severe storms will blow through. Winds...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

TikTok no longer allowed on some Ky. state-issued devices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - TikTok is no longer allowed on state-issued devices for those employed by the Executive branch. The Kentucky Personnel Employee handbook says that agencies and staff shall not “use an application or otherwise access the social media site owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Limited or its successors commonly known as ‘TikTok’ other than for a law enforcement purpose.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky State Police raffles off brand new truck

The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. Med Center Heath and WBKO present the Health and Wellness Expo. The latest news and weather. Somerset Mayor Alan Keck goes to Franklin for a Meet and Greet. Updated: 6 hours ago. The latest news and weather. WKU will be...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy