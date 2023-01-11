‘Grown-ish’ Renewed for Season 6 at Freeform, Craig Doyle Upped to Showrunner (EXCLUSIVE)

“ Grown-ish ” has been renewed for Season 6 at Freeform . In addition, Variety has learned exclusively that Craig Doyle will take over as showrunner on the new season.

Doyle steps in as showrunner on the “Black-ish” spinoff for the team of Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly, who became the co-showrunners on the series going into its fifth and current season. Doyle has been with the show since it began, first as a co-executive producer before being elevated to executive producer in Season 2. His other credits include “Black-ish,” “The Great Indoors,” “Undateable,” and “Family Tools.” He is repped by CAA, Lit Entertainment Group, and Yorn Levine Barnes.

“Grown-ish” returns for the second half of its fifth season on Jan. 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and will stream the next day on Hulu. Originally focused on Yara Shahidi’s character Zoey Johnson, fellow “Black-ish” alum Marcus Scribner joined the show in Season 5, reprising the role of Andre Johnson Jr., with the show now following him during his first year at Cal U. Along with Shahidi and Scribner, the series also stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Daniella Perkins.

“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris created the series with Larry Wilmore. Barris serves as an executive producer along with Alexander, Lilly, Doyle, Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. ABC Signature is the studio.

News of the renewal comes after “Black-ish” aired its series finale on ABC in April 2022. ABC also aired the prequel series “Mixed-ish” for two seasons, while it was previously reported that there were plans for another spinoff titled “Old-ish” that would focus on Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis’ characters. At this time, however, the latter project is considered inactive.