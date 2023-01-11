Read full article on original website
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
philasun.com
New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s
ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
techvisibility.com
What’s an instant payday loan once you go through the Philadelphia, PA?
For individuals who individual a car, it is possible to put money into speak about the title since guarantee taking a guaranteed Vehicles Title Currency into websites. Philadelphia, PA Pay day loan off $100 to $a lot of for even Bad credit | 100% Welcome Online Safer. Are you one...
All things new in Philadelphia for the New year
Nydia Han and Ducis Rodgers show you what's new in Philadelphia, from new spots for fried chicken and International cuisine to new theatres and live shows.
phillyvoice.com
COVID-19 cases spike in Philly region as new omicron subvariant spreads across Northeast
COVID-19 cases have spiked in the Philadelphia region during the first two weeks of the year. The increase has partly been driven by a new omicron subvariant that the World Health Organization has called the most transmissible yet. In Philadelphia, new cases have increased by 70% during the last 14...
Philly Squatter Issue Persists
philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
phillyvoice.com
School District of Philadelphia delays its lottery for special-admissions schools
Students and their families waiting to learn whether or not they had been selected into one of Philadelphia's special admission schools were notified that the school district had postponed its lottery process. A letter was sent to families on Thursday noting that it has taken longer than expected to go...
College of Physicians issues ‘long overdue’ apology to Holmesburg Prison experiment survivors and their families
One of the country’s oldest medical organizations is apologizing for its silence on unethical scientific experimentations conducted on mostly Black people and low income residents while they were incarcerated in Philadelphia. The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, founded in 1787 and dubbed the “birthplace of American medicine,” formally acknowledged...
phillyvoice.com
Wawa plans to transform closed Center City store into a tech training hub
When Wawa decided to close two of its Center City locations last fall, it sparked questions about the convenience chain's future in Philadelphia. On Friday, CEO Christopher Gheysens revealed that Wawa wants to turn one of those two sites into a technology hub that would bring startups together to provide tech solutions for the company, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The space, at 19th and Market Streets, also could provide tech training for Wawa employees, or for workers and students from other organizations.
As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the latest data shows a growing number of trafficking offenses have been filed in Pennsylvania in recent years. Victim advocates are asking you to know the signs.
phillyvoice.com
'Boy in the Box' gets new gravestone after breakthrough in Philly cold case
A month after Philadelphia police identified the child at the center of the city's most notorious cold case, Joseph Augustus Zarelli now has a new gravestone bearing his name at the Ivy Hill Cemetery. Long known as the "Boy in the Box" and "America's Unknown Child," Zarelli's identity was finally...
phillyvoice.com
Josh Shapiro to be sworn in as Pa. governor using Jewish Bible from Philly museum
Josh Shapiro will be sworn in as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday with a Jewish Bible carried by a soldier from Philadelphia during the D-Day invasion. The Bible – one of three that Shapiro will use during his swearing-in ceremony – once belonged to Herman Hershman, a World War II veteran who attended the same Montgomery County synagogue as Shapiro. It is being loaned from the collection of the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Old City.
2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike
Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
Courthouse News Service
Philadelphia faces questions on policing policy
PHILADELPHIA — A federal court in Pennsylvania allowed a resident to bring his municipal liability claims against Philadelphia after he was wrongly imprisoned for 13 years, allegedly due to a custom of allowing officers to obtain probable cause for arrests via falsehoods. His claims for failure to supervise or discipline will proceed because he plausibly demonstrated that the city knew officers would secure probable cause improperly.
Pa. Gov. Wolf pardons rapper Meek Mill of drug and weapons charges from 2008
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has pardoned Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill of his possession of drugs and weapons charges from 2008.
Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf
Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
Norristown Times Herald
Richard Greist will remain free, but must continue care privately on outpatient basis
WEST CHESTER — Richard Greist will continue the freedom from forced life at Norristown State Hospital he won last year, but must do so only under the care of his longtime private psychiatrist, according to a Common Please judge’s order. On Wednesday, Judge William P. Mahon signed an...
Philly school district students will have to wait longer for decisions on special-admissions schools
Philadelphia public school students will have to wait longer to find out if they’ve won a seat in one of the city’s special-admissions schools. Lottery results were originally expected to be announced on Friday.
Philadelphia woman jailed for nearly a week after being wrongfully arrested in mistaken identity case
A Philadelphia woman visited a police station to find out why she appeared to have a police record despite having done nothing wrong — only to be arrested and put behind bars for nearly a week in a case of mistaken identity. Julie Hudson, a 31-year-old Ph.D. student, had...
