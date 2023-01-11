Harlem Globetrotters recognizing Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Huntsville later this month. Before their big appearance, they are celebrating Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley. The iconic team is recognizing the nonprofit for being a great assist, exemplifying leadership, sportsmanship, and commitment on and off the court in the Huntsville community.

Jaylon Mastin, a former Big Brother, will receive an award for his dedication to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley. BBBSTV CEO Michelle Linville, Mastin says he went above and beyond, even making a video to recruit a Little.

“His take on ‘recruiting a Little’ was so engaging and personable that the only changes we had to make was to add our logo at the end,” Linville said.

Jaylon was a Big during his high school career.

“I was always around my Little, always helping her out around the school. And it felt really good to do,” Mastin said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is an organization that matches Littles with mentors with a goal of helping kids in many areas of their life including achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships. The organization is looking for Bigs and is especially in need of men.

Later this month, Big Brothers Big Sisters will host Honoring Our Mentors. The event takes place on January 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Early Works Museum. Tables are still available for this special event. For more information contact email mlinville@bbbsna.org or call (256) 880-2123.

