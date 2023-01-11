ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Could Subway go up for sale? Fast food chain exploring the idea

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sandwich chain Subway is reportedly considering the option of selling. The Wall Street Journal reports the privately-held company has hired advisers to look into valuing the chain at more than $10 billion. Should the sale happen, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since the sale of Dunkin in 2020.
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium reveals new baby koala's name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katy the koala at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium has a new baby girl, and on Wednesday, they announced her name is Kora!. In a social media post, the zoo said Baby Kora weighs 600 grams and while she's still nursing from her mother, she has a taste for eucalyptus leaves.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Mula from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Mula from Columbus Humane!. This adorable 7-month-old puppy is available for adoption and is looking to find her forever family soon. Mula has the best ears in the biz! She is a happy-go-lucky mixed-breed puppy who is ready to be your best friend. She...
Columbus restaurant partners with animal shelter to help save pets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a furry new friend, we've got you covered. Agave & Rye Andrew King along with Columbus Humane Brittany Thomas discuss their partnership in helping animals find a forever home with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. Meet Tyrone, an...
Gateway Film Center screening the original Friday the 13th tonight

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If you're looking for a scary movie, then tonight's the night! Maddwolf Movie critics Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus for a frightening Friday the 13th movie options!. 1. HOUSE PARTY (R, theaters) 2. SKINAMARINK (theaters) 3. EO (Gateway Film Center) Maddwolf...
Columbus Weather: Rain and storms rolling in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is starting off the morning with fog. Western Ohio has a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. Thursday. Incoming rain will help clear out the fog around daybreak or shortly after (depending on location). It will be a wet day ahead and even...
COTA to operate holiday transit service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will operate Holiday Service on Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. When COTA operates Holiday Service, transit lines operate on their Sunday schedules. While the administrative offices and Customer Experience Center will be closed on...
Coleman family attorney hopes lawsuit will pave the way to safer Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man who was beaten to death in the Short North has filed a lawsuit that goes far beyond the crime. Gregory Coleman Jr. was sucker punched and repeatedly hit and kicked outside of Julep, a bar in the Short North on Labor Day. He later died from his injuries. There is video of the attack showing Coleman being beaten.
Woman killed in northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a deadly northeast Columbus car crash early Friday morning. The accident happened at Cleveland and East 17th Avenues around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Sheroneeta Williams was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 on Cleveland Avenue approaching East 17th Avenue. At...
No. 3 Ohio State women stay perfect, beat Nebraska 76-67

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rebecca Mikulasikova had 25 points and No. 3 Ohio State opened up an early double-digit lead and beat Nebraska 76-67 Saturday. Mikulasikova scored from inside and outside while shooting 7 for 15, including 3 of 4 on 3-point attempts. “I feel like it was missing...
Tommy Eichenberg says he'll return to Ohio State next season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tommy Eichenberg announced Thursday that he will return for one more season. The Ohio State linebacker announced the news in a short post just before 4 p.m. on his Instagram account:. "After a lot of consideration and thought, I've decided to return for a final...
Ohio State Highway Patrol fighting for new recruits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Recruitment and retention have been a focus of the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a major push is underway to get more troopers on roads across the state. The latest class took the oath on Friday. Twenty-three new members of the patrol’s academy class graduated,...
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing from Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman approached the cashier to buy soda, and once the cash register drawer opened, she threatens to shoot the worker if she didn't give her all the money, police said. On Wednesday, a woman stole an unspecified amount of money from a Dollar General...
Person shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a person has been hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus on Thursday. The incident happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said. At this time, there is no...
Couple charged in death of 8-month-old boy surrenders, after nearly 48 hours on the run.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The couple wanted in the death of the woman’s infant son is now in custody. Columbus police confirmed Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, turned themselves Friday morning in Perry County. They are charged with murder in connection with the death of eight-month-old Marquell Smith, who died Monday night at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
COLUMBUS, OH

