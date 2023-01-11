ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Fire investigator rules Saturday afternoon fire unintentional

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Investigator ruled a Saturday afternoon fire caused by a candle unintentional. Fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of W. Barker Avenue and N. Institute Place just before 1 p.m., according to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling. They...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria recognized as one of 7 underrated cities in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria was named one of seven underrated cities in Illinois by WorldAtlas Thursday. According to the list written by Alisa Mala of WorldAtlas, Peoria is home to more than 110,000 residents living their best life in a vastly diversified economy. The list...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria business suffers fire damage Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. – Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a Peoria laundromat Wednesday morning. The Peoria Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Get the Funk Out Laundromat at N. Prospect and E. Frye at around 8:40 A.M. Firefighters discovered two dryers and clothes were on fire, which was soon put out.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Multi-million dollar renovations planned for Pekin High School

PEKIN, Ill. – Numerous projects are being planned for this summer at Pekin High School. Superintendent Danielle Owens recently laid out what work will be done at the school. Owens say the biggest project will be completion of the two-year project to improve the canopy area in the school’s main entrance. Completed work includes removing student lockers, removing asbestos from office areas, and renovating the principal’s office. The work this summer will include a vestibule double door area, an enveloped student commons area with conference rooms and open seating, and better lighting.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Tazewell County becomes first in state to digitize all board minutes

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Tazewell County is the first in Illinois to digitize all of the board minutes since it became a county, nearly 200 years worth. In addition to increasing the availability of these documents to the public, making them available online will add security against any disaster that may involve the physical records. A backup drive of the digital records will also be held within a disaster-proof case by the county IT department.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

State Farm moves to outside company for IT work

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Bloomington-based State Farm insurance is essentially laying off workers as it switches to an outside entity that will manage its Information Technology infrastructure. India-based HCLTech says it’s been selected by State Farm to “reimagine” its IT service desk and modernize IT services and infrastructure....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Normal’s 2nd cannabis dispensary plans to open in Chinese restaurant building

Bloomington-Normal could soon see the opening of its third cannabis dispensary. And then a fourth. The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 19 will hear a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, Normal, in the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden restaurant. Mandarin Garden has operated in that location since 1990, though recently it’s only done carryout in part due to hiring challenges, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene blog.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Peoria

Named Fort Clark when the city was first settled, Peoria is an interesting destination in Illinois. The city is the oldest permanent European settlement in Illinois and is halfway between Chicago to the north and Springfield to the south. As one of the larger cities in the state, there are...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

What’s happening in Central Illinois - January 14

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Kick off the long weekend with some of these events happening in Central Illinois on January 14, 2022. 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Choral Celebration. Join The Heritage Ensemble for their 23rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. choral celebration. Tickets for the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested after pulling gun on woman in Peoria Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on a woman inside of his car. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 22-year-old Titus T. Leonard was arrested for domestic battery, interference with a report of domestic violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and phone harassment.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
PEORIA, IL

