Washington State

Good Trouble Sets Season 5 Premiere; Maia Mitchell to Return as Guest Star

By Vlada Gelman
 3 days ago
Good Trouble will welcome back a Coterie resident during Season 5, which will premiere Thursday, March 16 at 10/9c on Freeform , the network announced on Wednesday.

Former series regular Maia Mitchell, who plays Callie Adams-Foster, will return in a guest-star capacity during the upcoming run; get a first look at her reappearance above. The actress departed the drama in Episode 2 of Season 4, when it was revealed that Callie would be moving to Washington, D.C., for her dream job at the ACLU. Mitchell briefly appeared in a later episode during a video chat between Callie and her sister Mariana.

In a video Q&A with TVLine ( which you can watch here ), Mitchell elaborated on her “personal decision” to leave Good Trouble , citing the difficulties of being away from her family in Australia during the COVID pandemic. “I was just like, ‘I need to be able to be home at the moment,'” she explained. “When you go through something like that, it just makes things really clear, and I just knew it was time and I had to just prioritize my family and my mental health.”

In Mitchell’s final episode as a regular, Callie’s on-and-off love interest Jamie (former series regular Beau Mirchoff) showed up on the same flight as her, having also gotten a new job in D.C. So here’s hoping Callie’s return will bring with it an update on the status of her relationship with Jamie!

Good Trouble ‘s fourth season concluded in September 2022 with Dennis and Davia sharing a kiss and finally coupling up; Isabella giving birth and changing her mind about putting the baby up for adoption; and Mariana going undercover at Silas’ farm, where his righthand man fired a gun just as Mariana, Jenna and Joaquin were attempting to escape. (Get scoop on those twists in our post mortem interview with showrunner Joanna Johnson.)

Good Trouble fans, are you excited to see Callie? Hit the comments with your thoughts!

TVLine

TVLine

