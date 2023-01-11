A series of huge storms to hit California since late-2022 have coated the state in precipitation, providing encouraging news when it comes to the persisting drought that has been referred to as the worst in the last 1,200 years. The Atmospheric rivers doused the state from late-December to just this week, bringing tons of snow to mountain ranges — enough to be consider a full winter's worth so far. However, experts predict that much more of the same will be necessary to reverse the effects of the lengthy drought.According to the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly update, which was released on Thursday, the...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO