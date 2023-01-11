ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Dane Daniels
3d ago

A better idea is to build more reservoirs in the same water shed allowing for more water retention while minimizing the need to release water in the winter. But of course the enviros have not only stopped new dam construction but want to tear existing dams down.

Matthew McKemy
3d ago

Essentially the point of the piece is less stupidity by human actors, equals more water in the reservoir? Pulitzer worthy material.

Relentless rains replenish local reservoirs

While many communities across the state are focusing understandably on flood damage from the parade of atmospheric river storms that have drenched California, it’s the potential relief from years of drought resulting in a huge hardship for the local economy here that have gotten the attention of Mark Larsen in the Kaweah River aquifer and Steve Haugen who oversees the Kings River aquifer.
The rain is here, and it will stick around for a while

Three atmospheric river storms will bring more rain and snow to California through the weekend and into early next week. The first one has already made its way across the northern half of the state. The second one continues to bring moderate to heavy rain across Southern California. Showers stick...
In a Drought, California Is Watching Water Wash Out to Sea

LOS ANGELES — A century ago, Los Angeles built what is still widely considered one of the most sophisticated urban flood control systems in the world, designed to hold back waters from massive Pacific storms like the ones that have recently slammed the state. After a series of downpours...
Another onslaught of atmospheric river storms to pummel California through the weekend

“Another barrage of atmospheric rivers will slam into California starting Friday, with a series of storms continuing to hit the West Coast through the weekend and into early next week. The Golden State caught a break Thursday from the onslaught of deadly atmospheric river storms that have greatly helped the ongoing drought situation but have battered California with heavy rain, high winds, flooding and mudslides. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Tuesday the storms claimed the lives of at least 17 people, which is more than wildfires over the past two years combined. ... ” Read more from Fox News here: Another onslaught of atmospheric river storms to pummel California through the weekend.
California moves out of "extreme drought" following series of drenching storms

A series of huge storms to hit California since late-2022 have coated the state in precipitation, providing encouraging news when it comes to the persisting drought that has been referred to as the worst in the last 1,200 years. The Atmospheric rivers doused the state from late-December to just this week, bringing tons of snow to mountain ranges — enough to be consider a full winter's worth so far. However, experts predict that much more of the same will be necessary to reverse the effects of the lengthy drought.According to the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly update, which was released on Thursday, the...
Major rains along with record snow pack could amount to danger

OAKLAND, Calif. - California has not seen rain like we're having in many years. That's extremely helpful to filling the Golden State's water starved dams; especially the major mega dams tens of millions of Californians depend on. But, with precipitation, too much of a good thing requires intense oversight and management, round the clock, by reservoir and dam operators.
California drought: Before-and-after maps show stunning improvement

(NEXSTAR) – After weeks of torrential downpours and stormy skies, neighborhoods across California are left with downed trees littering the roadways. Some communities are watching as rivers and creeks threaten to break their banks and flood homes. Others have evacuated, hoping that fire-scarred hillsides don’t come crashing down. But as the sun came out Thursday, a bit of good news came from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
California Reservoirs 84-percent of Historical Average After Recent Storms

California’s deadly winter weather is recharging reservoirs throughout the state. Water storage levels are about 84-percent of historical average. The Department of Water Resources gave an update yesterday, saying that number was only 78-percent over the weekend and 68-percent last month. Most reservoirs are still below capacity but every...
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
Recent Rain Has Downgraded Drought Conditions in Bay Area, California

The rainfall from recent storms has downgraded drought conditions in the Bay Area and California, according to the latest data from the state's drought monitor. The monitor has parts of the Bay Area moving from extreme drought to severe drought and other parts moving from the severe category to moderate.
Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in California

From timber farms to sprawling cattle operations, the individuals who own the most land in California are an intriguing bunch! But what stories lie behind these massive plots of land? Join us as we dig deeper into the Golden State’s landowners and discover what their properties have in store — for both today and the future.
Is California’s drought over? Here’s what you need to know about rain, snow, reservoirs and drought

The year 2023 began with a historic bang — record precipitation and disastrous flooding throughout much of California. Parched watersheds soaked up the first rains, but soon became waterlogged. Runoff accelerated. Sodden hillsides collapsed. Rural levees burst and rivers spilled their banks. Towns went underwater. People died. Meanwhile, the...
