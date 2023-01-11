Teen shot at Orange County high school wasn’t target, sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The teenager shot outside Wekiva High School as a basketball game was getting out wasn’t the target of the shooting, Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference Wednesday.

Mina’s report confirmed earlier statements that the shooting wasn’t random.

He said the teenager is expected to survive but had serious injuries.

No arrests have been made so far, though Mina said he was confident in the direction his deputies were taking. He continued a practice of holding details about the shooting and potential suspects from the public, which he said kept those suspects guessing.

He issued a new call for witnesses to come forward to help his investigators build their case, adding that his team had access to some statements and video from the school’s campus.

He also said the justice system needed to get tougher on youth violence.

“I think the justice system should be doing more, especially when it comes to juveniles who are carrying guns,” he said.

Mina said this was the third on-campus shooting in his jurisdiction in 10 years, a figure that did not include the shooting outside a football game at Jones High School two months ago.

