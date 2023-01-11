ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Teen shot at Orange County high school wasn’t target, sheriff says

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWrbB_0kBUlioR00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The teenager shot outside Wekiva High School as a basketball game was getting out wasn’t the target of the shooting, Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference Wednesday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Mina’s report confirmed earlier statements that the shooting wasn’t random.

He said the teenager is expected to survive but had serious injuries.

No arrests have been made so far, though Mina said he was confident in the direction his deputies were taking. He continued a practice of holding details about the shooting and potential suspects from the public, which he said kept those suspects guessing.

He issued a new call for witnesses to come forward to help his investigators build their case, adding that his team had access to some statements and video from the school’s campus.

He also said the justice system needed to get tougher on youth violence.

“I think the justice system should be doing more, especially when it comes to juveniles who are carrying guns,” he said.

Mina said this was the third on-campus shooting in his jurisdiction in 10 years, a figure that did not include the shooting outside a football game at Jones High School two months ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UG69I_0kBUlioR00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 3 men arrested after high-speed chase turns deadly in Osceola County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash early Saturday morning in Osceola County after authorities say three men tried to run away from deputies. Deputies said the chase started when three men parked in an SUV outside of a house party in Davenport side-swiped a deputy's vehicle and fled the scene in a stolen, late-model Range Rover, Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops

Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
SANFORD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
130K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy