Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
LPD to conduct mapping investigation for officer-involved crash
LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a Thursday morning crash that killed one person and injured a police officer, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation at 9:00 a.m. that is expected to last an hour and a half. Investigations will take place in the 4200 block of South...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech University receives $350,000 Texas Talent Connection Grant
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Chairman Bryan Daniel recently presented Texas Tech University with a $350,000 check for the continuation of the Texas Talent Connection Grant Program from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website,...
everythinglubbock.com
Latino Lubbock shares ways to be involved
LUBBOCK, Texas— Latino Lubbock is set to join us every Thursday with updates and ways to get plugged in with our community. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the January edition of Latino Lubbock magazine on stands or online at latinolubbock.net.
everythinglubbock.com
Police looking for 2 suspects in aggravated robberies across Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying and finding two suspects that were “believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies.’. This came after EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that a Dollar General store on 82nd Street was robbed at gunpoint with...
everythinglubbock.com
The Young Professionals Gala is January 19
LUBBOCK, Texas—What better way to celebrate than at a gala? The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is having their Young Professionals Gala on January 19. This is just one of the many reasons to join the Young Professionals. Find out more at lubbockchamber.com/young-professionals.
everythinglubbock.com
Habitat for Humanity to honor MLK Day by serving the community, public invited
LUBBOCK, Texas—What better way to honor MLK Day than being part of Habitat for Humanity’s Volunteer Project? On Monday, January 16, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., HH needs your help. Everyone 18 years or older is invited to attend. Breakfast, lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided by First Baptist Church, Atmos Energy and other partners. The Texas Tech University football team will be helping out from noon to 3:00 p.m. The public is encouraged to arrive wearing closed toe shoes and work clothes at 3317th East Dartmouth Street. For more information, lubbockhabitat.org.
everythinglubbock.com
Enjoy your weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s Thursday, so Trends and Friends will share a few events happening around the south plains. This weekend you can catch a live performance, make plans to volunteer on MLK Day and so much more.
everythinglubbock.com
TTUHSC’s Guindon earns international award
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) recently announced that Josee Guindon, DVM, Ph.D., was named a 2023 William A Devane Young Investigator Award honoree by the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS). According to a TTUHSC press release, the international award shines a light on researchers...
everythinglubbock.com
Walk-On’s and Mano Negra Brewery Co. partner up
LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock local businesses both originated from ideas scribbled on a napkin. Now, Walk-On’s and Mango Negra Brewery Co. are partnering up to better serve their customers. You can now find Mano Negra Brew on tap at Walk-On’s. Find out more on Facebook: Mano Negra Brewery Co. and @WalkOnsLubbockTx.
everythinglubbock.com
Littlefield PD investigating Sunday shooting death
LITTLEFIELD, Texas— The Littlefield Police Department was investigating a death related to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, according to officials. Littlefield Police Chief Ross Hester said the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Wicker Avenue at 10:44 p.m. The identity of the victim had not been...
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Triple D Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains will share more about the Triple D Winery in Brownfield. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There will also be a 30-minute show that will talk about the high plains wine industry that airs every weekend on KLBK.
everythinglubbock.com
This is the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech students
LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students. The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023. According to the study, Five Guys...
everythinglubbock.com
Donate blood at the Vitalant blood drive on January 14 and get free movie tickets
LUBBOCK, Texas—January is National Blood Drive month. Vitalant will be holding a blood drive at South Plains Mall on Saturday, January 14 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This time of year, blood supplies are critically low. When you donate at this blood drive, you will receive two free movie tickets and two orders of popcorn courtesy of Premiere Cinemas. Visit vitalant.org for more information.
everythinglubbock.com
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in February with the Lubbock Parks & Recreation Dept. festivities
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks & Recreation Department will host several festivities during the month of February to mark Valentine’s Day. “From daddy-daughter dances to celebrating with your pup, you’ll be sure to find an activity for you,” a press release from the City of Lubbock said.
everythinglubbock.com
Retail gasoline prices end the week slightly higher, AAA data shows
LUBBOCK, Texas — Following a slight decline earlier in the week, retail gasoline prices rose again by week’s end, according to AAA data. A Thursday press release from AAA Texas said at the time retail gasoline prices were declining due to lower demand, slightly cheaper crude oil prices and refineries returning closer to normal operation after impacts from the year-end winter weather.
everythinglubbock.com
Cypris Wellness Spa: more than just a spa
LUBBOCK, Texas— Float therapy, infrared sauna with halotherapy, IV hydration, lash extensions and more are what you can experience at Cypris Wellness Spa. Amber, Arenda and their team want you to rest, relax and revitalize the beauty within yourself. Find out more at CyprisWS.com or call them at 806-781-8326. You may also visit them on social media. Facebook: CyprisWS/Facebook.com, Instagram: @cyprisws.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: January 13th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 30°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: High clouds. Warm and windy. High of 70°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. A few clouds will hang around the South Plains tonight...
everythinglubbock.com
Tifa is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Tifa as their Pet of the Day for Thursday January 12. Reach out to LAS to adopt Tifa at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Tifa!
everythinglubbock.com
Eggflation: Local restaurants scramble to keep up with soaring egg prices
LUBBOCK, Texas — The recent costs of food have been hard to swallow for many families. Over the last couple of months, one staple has almost hit its breaking point. If you’ve been to the grocery store lately and had eggs on your list, you may’ve been shell-shocked by the price tags. Not only is it affecting customers, but local restaurants that rely heavily on eggs are feeling the financial stress as well.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: January 12th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: With the jet stream storm system pulling further east, winds will be lighter today. The strongest winds will be over the eastern half of our area, breezy in the rolling plains and gentle to the west of Lubbock. Skies stay mostly clear with north winds continuing to bring in cooler air, and highs will be close to seasonal normals with a high of 55 in Lubbock. It will remain breezy with northerly winds around 15 to 20 mph.
Comments / 0