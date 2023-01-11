ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single Drunk Female Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Adds Busy Philipps

By Keisha Hatchett
 3 days ago
Single Drunk Female is coming back for more chaotic fun in the spring.

Freeform announced Wednesday that the comedy starring Sofia Black-D’Elia will premiere Wednesday, April 12 at 10/9c, with all 10 episodes of Season 2 available to stream on Hulu the following day, April 13.

The network also revealed that Busy Philipps ( Girls5eva ) and Ricky Velez ( The King of Staten Island ) have been added to the cast in recurring roles. Plus, Charlie Hall ( The Sex Lives of College Girls ) will return as Sam’s ex-boyfriend Joel.

The series centers on Samantha Fink (D’Elia), a twentysomething alcoholic who is forced to sober up and move back in with her overbearing mother Carol (Ally Sheedy) after flaming out in New York.

Season 2 finds Sam a year and a half into her sobriety journey and finally feeling “like she has a life worth celebrating,” per the official synopsis. “However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride.”

The series also stars Sasha Compere as Brit, Lily Mae Harrington as Felicia, Garrick Bernard as James and Ian Gomez (who has been promoted to series regular) as Carol’s boyfriend Bob.

As previously announced, the upcoming season will reunite Sheedy with her Breakfast Club costar Molly Ringwald, who will guest-star as Carol’s sister-in-law Alice.

Are you excited for Season 2? Drop your hopes and predictions in the comments.

