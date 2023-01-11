ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest County, MS

WDAM-TV

1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 2 1/2-month-long investigation ended up in the arrest of one suspect, while a second man remains at-large in a Jones County burglary that involved a fire, an all-terrain vehicle and guns. Michael Scoggins, 32, of Clarke County, was taken into custody early Saturday morning on...
JONES COUNTY, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Rural Pass Christian Resident Arrested on Two Counts of Embezzlement

On Friday morning, January 13, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Everett Oliver Cuevas III from rural Pass Christian, Miss. on one felony count of Embezzlement at the time. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, on Sunday, December 18 2022, county deputies initiated a vehicle pursuit on a...
Sea Coast Echo

Local police, deputies probing rash of armed robberies

The Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months. The latest occurred last week, when an as-yet unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop —...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WDAM-TV

Ellisville police seeking information on porch pirate

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “porch pirate.”. The man and a vehicle believed linked to the pirating of said porch were caught by a home security camera. Anyone with information is asked to the call...
ELLISVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man responsible for distributing nearly 18 pounds of meth in two months gets 25 years in federal prison

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, was sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. According to court documents and trial testimony, on Dec. 9,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Alabama men are now charged with a September murder in D’Iberville. Darrius Rowser, 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks, 18, from Prichard, AL are both charged with first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, 36. Around 1 a.m....
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured. The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbia police investigating reported shooting

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia police are investigating a report of a shooting at a convenience store. Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said it happened at the Shell gas station on U.S. 98. Police hadn’t located a victim or potential suspect at the 10 p.m. mark. Officers do have...
COLUMBIA, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past Long Beach / County Farm Rd. EX 28

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes of I-10 westbound near County Farm Road exit 28 are completely blocked after an 18-wheeler spilled steel beams onto the interstate. Trooper Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says delays could last up to 5 hours. To get the latest traffic updates,...
LONG BEACH, MS
WDAM-TV

1 injured in 3-vehicle collision on I-59 Thursday morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One injury was reported after a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 59 Thursday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department, Hattiesburg Fire & Rescue and AAA Ambulance Service responded to the scene on I-59 Northbound near the entrance ramp from Hardy Street/U.S. Highway 98. The accident reportedly involved an...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. elementary school lockdown lifted, unknown man taken into custody by sheriff’s department

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local elementary school was placed on lockdown in Jones County Thursday morning after an unknown man attempted to go inside the school. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies, investigators and command staff were on the scene at North Jones Elementary School, after a man tried to enter the school without permission.
JONES COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
MOBILE, AL

