grown-ish Renewed for Season 6 — Plus, It's Junior vs. Zoey in Trailer for 5B

By Andy Swift
 3 days ago
Andre Johnson Jr. is extending his stay at Cal U with a sixth-season renewal of Freeform’s grown-ish , TVLine has learned.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Freeform has also released a trailer for the second half of grown-ish ‘s fifth season, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 18 (10:30/9:30c).

So, what’s on tap for 5B? According to the trailer, Junior is (Marcus Scribner) facing everything from money problems to a troubling in-the-pants discovery that he really hopes is just razor burn. He also briefly considers dropping his nickname, but he quickly concludes that the ish -verse can only handle one “Dre” at a time.

A spinoff of ABC’s black-ish , the Freeform comedy originally followed the exploits of Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) and her close-knit group of friends. But because all college students must graduate eventually, the show experienced a major casting shakeup between its fourth and fifth seasons. Several series regulars departed, a new group of characters arrived to take their place, and the show’s focus shifted to Zoey’s younger brother Junior.

grown-ish also stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Daniella Perkins. Executive producers include Shahidi, Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at grown-ish Season 5B, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the show’s new vibe below.

TVLine

