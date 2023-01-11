Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-graderSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Opinion: Alternatives to arrest, jail change lives for homeless, mentally illDavid HeitzPueblo, CO
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Related
denverite.com
Denver mayor candidate Mike Johnston: “We can end homelessness in my first term.” How would that work?
Denver mayoral candidate and former state senator Mike Johnston says he can end homelessness in his first term. He blames the crisis on three things: “the lack of affordable housing, the absence of available mental health support, and an explosion in the severity of addictive drugs,” according to Johnston’s plan, which he dropped Thursday.
Safety concerns raised for convention center visitors
New questions are being raised about safety around the Denver Convention Center.
denverite.com
Denver has a new deputy mayor: The planning department’s head Laura Aldrete
Mayor Michael Hancock has picked Laura Aldrete, the executive director of the Department of Community Planning and Development, as his next deputy mayor. The Deputy Mayor takes on the mayor’s duties whenever the elected mayor is unable to do so. Aldrete took the post on Jan. 11 and is...
denverite.com
Mental health co-responders now roll with Denver Park Rangers
In 2020, as protests against police brutality overtook Denver’s streets, the city launched a long-planned program to remove officers from situations that would be better served by social workers. And so Support Team Assisted Response, widely known as STAR, began with a single van and a limited pilot to...
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises city
(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings praised the city Monday for swiftly cleaning up an encampment at a Denny’s. Craig Arfsten said the parking lot of the Denny’s at Alameda and Interstate 25 became overrun with RVs and tents. “The city has no other choice but to clean up the encampments for the well-being of the community,” Arfsten said. "I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the response times of these cleanup efforts.”
Autoblog
Empty Carvana vending machine in Denver a billboard for company troubles
The problem with the politic advice, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything," is that sometimes there's nothing to say that's both nice and useful. Take Carvana, the online used car sales company that hasn't had a useful, positive thing said about it for at least six months. The woes to now have concerned registration issues in various states leading to some of Carvana's trading licenses being revoked, a stock price doing an impression of the Titanic after the iceberg, and the prices of used cars retreating to levels below what Carvana paid for the cars. Now the city of Denver, Colorado is piling on over a novel concern — an empty Carvana vending machine.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: How Colorado’s high egg and energy prices mesh with its slowing inflation
Inflation has slowed in urban Colorado since March. Did you notice? Possibly not, because by the end of 2022, the Denver area posted its highest annual inflation rate in decades, at 8%, which was the same as the nation’s, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data. In...
Denver spent nearly $500K on bus tickets to send migrants out of state
The Problem Solvers now know the City and County of Denver bused 1,900 migrants during December of 2022.
Aurora's new $41.9 million recreation center opens Tuesday
Aurora’s newest recreation center — a $41.9 million project — is slated to open Tuesday, boasting the city’s first indoor fieldhouse, a track, pool and community space. The 77,000 square-foot facility serving southeast Aurora at 25400 E. Alexander Drive is near several neighborhoods and the Aurora...
denverite.com
Denver’s ‘Pay as you throw’ trash policy starts now. Here’s what you need to know
It’s January 2023, which means Denver’s new “pay as you throw” trash policy is now in effect. A split City Council approved the policy last summer, after years of advocacy from climate activists to implement the change. The policy is meant to incentivize residents to recycle and compost more and keep trash out of landfills.
denverite.com
Denver Central Library is closing for two weeks
The Denver Central Library will close for two weeks starting Jan. 22. And yes, that sadly also includes the very cool children’s library within. During the two-week closure, services that are currently available to the public will be moved from the first floor’s south side to its the north side – which means the Broadway entrance will be closed.
denverite.com
Three-plus miles of Broadway, Welton will go car-free for ‘ciclovía’ on four Sundays this year
Ever dreamed about a leisurely stroll or bicycle ride down the middle of Broadway, perhaps stopping to admire the architecture of the Mayan Theatre or have a nice quiet chat with a passing friend?. If so, the constant gush of cars has probably kept you on the sidewalk and elevated...
KDVR.com
Draft bill banning 'assault weapons' leaked online
A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Draft bill banning ‘assault weapons’ leaked online. A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Avalanche experts warning about dangerous...
coloradosun.com
Denver bought one-way bus tickets for 1,900 migrants. Here’s where they were going.
Denver spent nearly a half-million dollars last month buying one-way Greyhound bus tickets to other cities for 1,900 migrants who arrived here after crossing the U.S. southern border, according to data released Friday to The Sun by city officials. The most popular destinations were New York and Illinois, but also...
Westword
Kratom Dispensaries Getting Closer to Reality in Colorado
Kratom, an organic substance touted by its supporters as a pain reliever and addiction fighter, is currently on the same kind of path toward Colorado regulation previously taken by marijuana. And Faith Day, a local kratom entrepreneur who's already branched out to other states, is optimistic that the product, which is still viewed with suspicion by the federal Food and Drug Administration, will soon earn the state's blessing.
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado
The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
Colorado Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
kubcgold.com
Creepy Headless Dolls and Noose Found in Abandoned Colorado Barn
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An abandoned barn in Colorado is filled with creepy items including decapitated dolls and nooses hanging from the ceiling. Location of Abandoned Colorado Barn. Although the location...
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
Comments / 0