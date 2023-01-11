ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

denverite.com

Mental health co-responders now roll with Denver Park Rangers

In 2020, as protests against police brutality overtook Denver’s streets, the city launched a long-planned program to remove officers from situations that would be better served by social workers. And so Support Team Assisted Response, widely known as STAR, began with a single van and a limited pilot to...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises city

(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings praised the city Monday for swiftly cleaning up an encampment at a Denny’s. Craig Arfsten said the parking lot of the Denny’s at Alameda and Interstate 25 became overrun with RVs and tents. “The city has no other choice but to clean up the encampments for the well-being of the community,” Arfsten said. "I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the response times of these cleanup efforts.”
DENVER, CO
Autoblog

Empty Carvana vending machine in Denver a billboard for company troubles

The problem with the politic advice, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything," is that sometimes there's nothing to say that's both nice and useful. Take Carvana, the online used car sales company that hasn't had a useful, positive thing said about it for at least six months. The woes to now have concerned registration issues in various states leading to some of Carvana's trading licenses being revoked, a stock price doing an impression of the Titanic after the iceberg, and the prices of used cars retreating to levels below what Carvana paid for the cars. Now the city of Denver, Colorado is piling on over a novel concern — an empty Carvana vending machine.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver Central Library is closing for two weeks

The Denver Central Library will close for two weeks starting Jan. 22. And yes, that sadly also includes the very cool children’s library within. During the two-week closure, services that are currently available to the public will be moved from the first floor’s south side to its the north side – which means the Broadway entrance will be closed.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Draft bill banning 'assault weapons' leaked online

A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Draft bill banning ‘assault weapons’ leaked online. A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Avalanche experts warning about dangerous...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Kratom Dispensaries Getting Closer to Reality in Colorado

Kratom, an organic substance touted by its supporters as a pain reliever and addiction fighter, is currently on the same kind of path toward Colorado regulation previously taken by marijuana. And Faith Day, a local kratom entrepreneur who's already branched out to other states, is optimistic that the product, which is still viewed with suspicion by the federal Food and Drug Administration, will soon earn the state's blessing.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado

The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
kubcgold.com

Creepy Headless Dolls and Noose Found in Abandoned Colorado Barn

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An abandoned barn in Colorado is filled with creepy items including decapitated dolls and nooses hanging from the ceiling. Location of Abandoned Colorado Barn. Although the location...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO

