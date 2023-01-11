ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

FLAT ROCK, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Officials in Jackson County are searching for a missing man last seen in Flat Rock in mid-December.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), James “Jamie” Hart was last seen between December 15 and December 18 in Flat Rock.

Hart is described a white man, 5’9, and 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information related to Hart’s whereabouts should contact Captain Marty May at 256-574-9761.

