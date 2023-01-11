Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man
FLAT ROCK, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Officials in Jackson County are searching for a missing man last seen in Flat Rock in mid-December.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), James “Jamie” Hart was last seen between December 15 and December 18 in Flat Rock.Madison man charged with drug trafficking, destroying state property
Hart is described a white man, 5’9, and 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who has information related to Hart’s whereabouts should contact Captain Marty May at 256-574-9761.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 1