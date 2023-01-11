Read full article on original website
OHP helps search lakes in Cyril area for missing Athena Brownfield
CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped search lakes in the Cyril area for missing Athena Brownfield. At 8 p.m. Saturday, residents will gather at City Hall for a candlelight vigil for the 4-year-old. This comes after the arrest of Athena’s caretakers, who are both facing charges of child neglect.
Arrest made in Cyril missing girl case as search continues
As the search for four-year old Athena Brownfield continues, OSBI announced the first perceivable break in the case Thursday, with the arrest of a caretaker.
'We're Not Giving Up Hope': Candlelight Vigil Held For Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield
Hugs, prayers, and hope: Saturday night, community members gathered in Cyril to hold a candlelight vigil for Athena Brownfield. The vigil took place downtown near Cyril City Hall. Speakers thanked the community for their efforts in trying to find her. They then prayed for the girl, who was reported missing on Tuesday.
Update: Search moves towards bodies of water for missing Cyril girl
The search for Athena, a missing Cyril girl continues as police officials confirm they are now moving towards bodies of water.
Desperate effort to find little girl missing from Cyril continues
A grid-by-grid ground search has been called off as federal agencies move their search for a missing girl from Cryil in Caddo County outside of the town, saying they're confident they've covered every square inch.
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
Second caretaker arrested in Arizona as search continues for missing 4-year-old Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — Law enforcement arrested a second caretaker of Athena Brownfield in Arizona as the investigation into the 4-year-old Cyril girl's disappearance continues. The Maricopa County Jail confirmed Friday that Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona and is being held on a fugitive justice complaint. He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Thursday and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.
Update: Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Update (1:45 p.m.): Law enforcement spent several hours searching the creek and wrapped up before 2 p.m., it is unclear if anything was found. Update: The Public Information Officer for OSBI has confirmed that they are searching for Athena at the reservoir. Authorities have been out at the creek for...
Arrest made as search for missing OK 4-year old continues
The search continues for a missing child from Cyril in Caddo County as an arrest has been made in the case.
Court documents: Man in custody amid Cyril girl search arrested on 'pending homicide charges'
CYRIL, Okla. — Newly obtained court documents say the man arrested amid the investigation into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was taken into custody due to an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and child neglect. Authorities announced Friday that Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix and booked...
OSBI releases information on arrest relating to missing 4-year-old Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — The caregiver of Athena Brownfield, the missing 4-year-old girl from Cyril was arrested Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Alysia Adams was arrested at 4:12 p.m. on two counts of child neglect relating to Brownfield and her 5-year-older sister. The two children were in the care of Adams and her husband, said Brook Arbeitman with the OSBI.
Gunshot victim found in the middle of a street in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to the area of Southeast 15th and High early Friday morning for a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m., officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the middle of the street.
Police arrest man accused of exposing himself to child
Officials say they have arrested a 76-year-old man after he allegedly exposed himself to a child.
76-year-old Oklahoma man arrested after exposing himself to 5-year-old
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 76-year-old man was arrested after exposing himself to a 5-year-old girl Wednesday at an Oklahoma City Walmart. A family was grocery shopping at a Walmart on West Reno Avenue when a man came up to a little girl and pulled his pants down when the family wasn't looking. Once the family figured out what happened, they immediately notified the store security, who called police.
Person arrested after firing shots in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person has been arrested after firing several shots in Oklahoma City overnight. Around 3:20 a.m., Oklahoma City police said an officer was patrolling near the intersection of Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard when another car approached. Police said the officer saw the muzzle flash and heard around three to four shots as the person fired shots into the air.
Police chase ends in rollover crash, suspect in custody
Oklahoma City Police say a chase that started in Oklahoma City at Portland and Reno has ended with the suspect in custody.
Second caregiver of missing Oklahoma child arrested in Arizona
A second caregiver of a missing Oklahoma child has been taken into custody.
LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
Norman police search for graffiti vandal; house tagged with racial slur
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police are searching for a vandal on the loose, and it appears some of the graffiti left behind was racist. "Seems like somebody kind of just went on a vandalism rampage through Norman," said Capt. Eric Lehenbauer, with the Norman Police Department. A garage in...
Man arrested after allegedly holding woman hostage in her SE OKC home for her truck
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man has been charged with kidnapping and robbery after allegedly holding a woman hostage in her home on the city's southeast side before taking off in her truck.
