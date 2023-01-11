ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

KOCO

OHP helps search lakes in Cyril area for missing Athena Brownfield

CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped search lakes in the Cyril area for missing Athena Brownfield. At 8 p.m. Saturday, residents will gather at City Hall for a candlelight vigil for the 4-year-old. This comes after the arrest of Athena’s caretakers, who are both facing charges of child neglect.
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Second caretaker arrested in Arizona as search continues for missing 4-year-old Cyril girl

CYRIL, Okla. — Law enforcement arrested a second caretaker of Athena Brownfield in Arizona as the investigation into the 4-year-old Cyril girl's disappearance continues. The Maricopa County Jail confirmed Friday that Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona and is being held on a fugitive justice complaint. He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Thursday and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Update: Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Update (1:45 p.m.): Law enforcement spent several hours searching the creek and wrapped up before 2 p.m., it is unclear if anything was found. Update: The Public Information Officer for OSBI has confirmed that they are searching for Athena at the reservoir. Authorities have been out at the creek for...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

OSBI releases information on arrest relating to missing 4-year-old Cyril girl

CYRIL, Okla. — The caregiver of Athena Brownfield, the missing 4-year-old girl from Cyril was arrested Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Alysia Adams was arrested at 4:12 p.m. on two counts of child neglect relating to Brownfield and her 5-year-older sister. The two children were in the care of Adams and her husband, said Brook Arbeitman with the OSBI.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

76-year-old Oklahoma man arrested after exposing himself to 5-year-old

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 76-year-old man was arrested after exposing himself to a 5-year-old girl Wednesday at an Oklahoma City Walmart. A family was grocery shopping at a Walmart on West Reno Avenue when a man came up to a little girl and pulled his pants down when the family wasn't looking. Once the family figured out what happened, they immediately notified the store security, who called police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person arrested after firing shots in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person has been arrested after firing several shots in Oklahoma City overnight. Around 3:20 a.m., Oklahoma City police said an officer was patrolling near the intersection of Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard when another car approached. Police said the officer saw the muzzle flash and heard around three to four shots as the person fired shots into the air.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
LAWTON, OK

