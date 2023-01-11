This is a commentary by John A. Tures, a professor of political science at LaGrange College. During the 2023 battle for U,S, House speaker, the number of ballots needed to pick a gathered the most attention, following by the need for concessions to win over “House rebels.” Less attention has been paid to one of those concessions, the “gutting” of the Office of Congressional Ethics. Yet that moment should command more of our attention than remembering exactly how many votes it took to pick Kevin McCarthy.

43 MINUTES AGO