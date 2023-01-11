Read full article on original website
OHP helps search lakes in Cyril area for missing Athena Brownfield
CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped search lakes in the Cyril area for missing Athena Brownfield. At 8 p.m. Saturday, residents will gather at City Hall for a candlelight vigil for the 4-year-old. This comes after the arrest of Athena’s caretakers, who are both facing charges of child neglect.
Authorities arrest caretaker as search for missing 4-year-old Cyril girl continues
CYRIL, Okla. — A woman was arrested as authorities continue to investigate and search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said 32-year-old Alysia Adams, who was Athena's and her 5-year-old sister's caretaker, was arrested Thursday afternoon on two counts of child neglect. Adams was booked into the Caddo County Jail.
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
Good Samaritans raising money amid search efforts for missing 4-year-old Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — Community efforts continue in the search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon in Cyril. After days of searching for the little girl, community members said hope is not lost. Volunteers have set up rewards and are selling shirts to help in the ongoing search for Athena.
Search for missing 4-year-old Cyril girl continues into another day
CYRIL, Okla. — The search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield continues two days after she was reported missing in Cyril. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and hundreds of volunteers in Cyril searched for clues Wednesday. Search teams went through the entire town in Caddo County looking for the 4-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday after her 5-year-old sister was found unattended by a mail carrier outside their home on Nebraska Avenue.
Missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl's caregivers arrested as search for her continues
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- Two caregivers were arrested — one of whom was in Arizona — as the search continues for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation...
Search continues for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working with local law enforcement officials to find missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Cyril police and other law enforcement officials said a postal carrier reported finding Brownfield's five-year-old sister near her home at 225 W. Nebraska on Jan. 10. Shortly after, Athena was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.A command post was set up at Family Life Church in Cyril. Anyone wanting to volunteer should check in at the command post and receive instructions from the OSBI. Additionally, anyone with a home or business in Cyril that has a video doorbell camera is encouraged to come the the church and notify law enforcement. Community members are also encouraged to search their own property for Athena. Law enforcement officials don't want people to search anything other than their property though. Caddo County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and numerous law enforcement agencies are working to find the child.If you have any information about her disappearance, please contact the Cyril Police Department at (580) 464-2216.If you have any information about Athena's whereabouts, contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.The investigation is ongoing.
OSBI releases information on arrest relating to missing 4-year-old Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — The caregiver of Athena Brownfield, the missing 4-year-old girl from Cyril was arrested Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Alysia Adams was arrested at 4:12 p.m. on two counts of child neglect relating to Brownfield and her 5-year-older sister. The two children were in the care of Adams and her husband, said Brook Arbeitman with the OSBI.
Update: Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Update (1:45 p.m.): Law enforcement spent several hours searching the creek and wrapped up before 2 p.m., it is unclear if anything was found. Update: The Public Information Officer for OSBI has confirmed that they are searching for Athena at the reservoir. Authorities have been out at the creek for...
Court documents: Man in custody amid Cyril girl search arrested on 'pending homicide charges'
CYRIL, Okla. — Newly obtained court documents say the man arrested amid the investigation into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was taken into custody due to an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and child neglect. Authorities announced Friday that Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix and booked...
