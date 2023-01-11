ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Event marks 21st anniversary of Guantanamo Bay detention camp

By Kate Wilkinson, Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tB3nO_0kBUkXnr00

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Wednesday marks the 21st anniversary since the United States started bringing detainees to a Naval base in Cuba in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

It’s something demonstrators in Northampton are speaking out against and want the facility to be shut down, saying the incarceration has been going on for too long and the detainees who are still there deserve justice.

The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial

People gathered on Main Street in Northampton, and at other locations across the country, to call for the detention camp at Guantanamo Bay to be closed. The United States started bringing suspected terrorists there during the investigation of the terrorist attacks on the U.S. on September 11, 2001. Protesters say they hope this will be the last time they need to protest.

According to the organization No More Guantanamos , multiple prisoners were tortured and only a few prisoners have been charged with any crimes. Nine men have died in the prison, and 745 have been transferred to their home countries or resettled elsewhere after having spent years and sometimes a decade or more imprisoned without charge.

“If we had just followed the rule of law, arrested people who had committed crimes and tried them and jailed them, we would be much better off. This has been a poor example for the United States,” said Nancy Talanian, Director of No More Guantanamos.

The organization says that 20 of the 35 men who remain in Guantanamo have been cleared for transfer, yet they remain confined until the Biden administration can find a country that is willing to accept them. One was convicted and another pled guilty to war crimes.  Ten more await trial by military commission.

President Biden has expressed interest in shutting down the detention center, much like President Obama, however that still has not happened yet.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), there are still 35 men who remain indefinitely detained.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh...
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

39K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy