Century’s Logan Nissley named a finalist for McDonald’s All-American game
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Century girls basketball star Logan Nissley has been named a finalist for the McDonald's All-American game and is the only player to be named a finalist in the entire state of North Dakota.
Nissley has been impressive so far this season, currently averaging 19.9 points per game, 9.0 rebounds per game, and a WDA-leading 4.2 steals per game.
The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 24, on NBA Today between 3-4
p.m. ET on ESPN with the official game being held in Houston on March 28.
