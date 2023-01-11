ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Century’s Logan Nissley named a finalist for McDonald’s All-American game

By Nick Jachim
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Century girls basketball star Logan Nissley has been named a finalist for the McDonald’s All-American game and is the only player to be named a finalist in the entire state of North Dakota.

Trinity basketball coach Greg Grinsteinner inducted into NHSACA Hall of Fame

Nissley has been impressive so far this season, currently averaging 19.9 points per game, 9.0 rebounds per game, and a WDA-leading 4.2 steals per game.

The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 24, on NBA Today between 3-4
p.m. ET on ESPN with the official game being held in Houston on March 28.

KX News

KX News

