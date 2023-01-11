ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Casey White files motion to continue first of two murder trials

By Jess Grotjahn
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFtm2_0kBUjyTZ00

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Attorneys for Casey White this morning asked a Lauderdale County judge to delay his scheduled April trial in the death of Vicky White.

White’s attorneys told the court they have been preparing for six months for his capital murder trial in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway, expecting that case to be heard first.

Police seek info after Priceville woman doused in gasoline, set on fire

In a court filing, White’s attorneys say they believe it will take months to adequately prepare for the felony murder trial in the death of Vicky White, which is currently set for April 17.

White’s escape from the Lauderdale County Jail came with jailer Vicky White’s assistance. They were the subject of an 11-day manhunt before being spotted in Indiana. Vicky White died as law enforcement closed in on the vehicle she and Casey White were driving.

Indiana officials said she died by suicide. Prosecutors in Lauderdale County charged Casey White with felony murder in that case, arguing her death was the result of Casey White’s ongoing crime of escaping from custody.

White was scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. scheduling conference today, but late this morning Circuit Judge Ben Graves canceled the hearing. In a new order, the judge set a Feb. 16 hearing on the defense request. And, he said he will hear the Vicky White murder case first, before the Ridgeway capital murder case.

Prosecutors have said they will not seek the death penalty for capital murder in the death of Connie Ridgeway in 2015. That trial is currently set for June 12, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County man charged with murdering his father

A Lauderdale County man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his father in the neck. Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 3,000 block of County Road 5 about 8:20 p.m. and found Donald Edward Goode, 66, dead on the living room floor. He was suffering from...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’

Emma Daniel, The Decatur Daily, Ala (TNS)Tribune Media Services. Jan. 6—A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

One man dead after logging accident in Alabama

A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
myjrpaper.com

Human remains discovered

HAMILTON — Human remains were found on the west side of Hamilton this weekend after a resident was outdoors with their dog. According to Hamilton Police Sergeant Scotty Chandler, the resident was chasing her escaped dog when the remains were discovered near the 600 block of Bexar Avenue West in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy