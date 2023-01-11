Read full article on original website
Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley may have to sit out 2023 season
Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley likely will have to sit out this season after violating an Alabama High School Athletic Association rule, according to sources. Moseley was the pitching coach on the USA Baseball Under 18 National Team in September. The roster for that team included one of his Hoover players.
Sylacauga Lady Aggie Lani Varner signs on to pitch for CACC softball
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Sylacauga softball celebrated on Friday as one of its own made her college decision final. In front of family, friends and teammates, pitcher Lani Varner signed to play college softball at Central Alabama Community College (CACC). Since 2021, Varner has struck out 308 batters with a...
Steve Smith steps down after 17 years at Piedmont, will take over at Westbrook Christian
Steve Smith has stepped down after an ultra-successful 17 years as head coach at Piedmont and will become head coach at Westbrook Christian in Gadsden. EA Sports Today was first to report the news. Smith was not immediately available for comment. He won 198 games and five state championships with...
No. 1 ranked Hebron Christian makes quick work of Hart County
DACULA, GEORGIA – The No. 1 ranked Hebron Christian girl's basketball team put on a defensive clinic in the first quarter at home against Hart County. The Lions forced 10 turnovers and scored 14 points off of the Bulldogs’ mistakes and by the end of the first quarter, they held a commanding 30-11 ...
Local students named to JSU President’s, Dean’s Lists
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Nearly 1,200 students were named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in fall 2022. To be named to the President’s List, a student must earn at least 12 GPA hours of course credit while maintaining a 4.0 term GPA. Local students include: Katherine E. Robles of Arab Wesley Kent Tyler of Arab Mary A. Whitlow of Arab Billy Atchley of Arab Tyler Donald Boyd of Arab Hannah Denise Hallmark of Arab Chloe Ann Thompson of Cullman Zachary McClain of Cullman Ashley D. Barnett of Cullman Jordan Riley Allbright of Cullman Kolton L. Guthrie of Cullman Abigail Kristin Curtis of Cullman Emily P. Hancock of...
Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama
The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins enters NCAA transfer portal
There will be a new starting quarterback for the UAB football team in Trent Dilfer’s first season as head coach. A source confirmed to AL.com that Dylan Hopkins has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3sports. Hopkins led the Blazers to...
CACC releases President’s and Dean’s List for Fall 2022 semester
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – 49 Central Alabama Community College (CACC) students were named to the President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester while another 93 made the Dean’s List. Students who earned a perfect 4.0 GPA while enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours qualified for the...
25 years her way: Sherri Jackson discusses a quarter-century of ‘loving on Birmingham’
The afro changed everything.
Jacksonville State University gets new name + logo
Jacksonville State University (JSU) is getting some updates! From a new name to a fresh logo, read on for what’s ahead for the Gamecocks. Out with the old and outdated, in with the new and improved. For the first time in nearly 15 years, JSU is updating its visual identity. The plan was approved by the JSU Board of Trustees on January 10.
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. — (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors...
Whataburger coming to east Alabama city
Whataburger is coming to another Alabama city - this time in Calhoun County. The City of Jacksonville announced today that the Texas-based burger chain will soon begin construction on a location on Pelham Road South, across from Starbucks. According to the city, “it may be a while for the project...
Deadly storms rake across Georgia, Alabama creating tornadic activity
A massive storm system that moved across the South created a destructive tornado that was powerful enough to rips apart homes and uproot trees in historic Selma, Alabama. A coroner in Alabama said at least four people were dead after the storm system hit the South, the Associated Press reported. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama said he had confirmed at least six fatalities. He said at least 12 people were injured severely, and were taken to local hospitals.
Tuscaloosa church hosts tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Christ Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa invites the public to a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s on Saturday, Jan. 14 at noon. The list of guest speakers includes Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard, Beulah Baptist Church Pastor David E. Gay, retired educator Ruby Simon, Pastor James Williams, the President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Tuscaloosa, Lisa Young, President of the Tuscaloosa NAACP Branch and Pastor Walter Hawkins of Dry Creek Baptist Church.
Birmingham to host supply drive for Selma residents
Birmingham will host a supply drive for Selma residents effected by Thursday's tornado, per a city release.
Alabama man helps save state trooper after tornado sent trees crashing down on their vehicles
The tornado warning arrived in Alexander City, Alabama, at 1:25 pm CT. Fifty-six-year-old cattle farmer Greg Jones saw sun, clouds, sprinkles of rain. Little did he know that within moments, he would escape death. Little did he know that he would soon help save the life of an Alabama state trooper.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
Alex City: Time to Get Ready is Now
The powerful storm that produced a devastating tornado at Selma is now near Marbury about to exit Autauga County. It will move through extreme northwestern Elmore County the move across southeastern Coosa County south of Rockford. Then it will move very near Alexander City, crossing US-280 in the Alex City/Jacksons...
