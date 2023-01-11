ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Got NYE resolutions? Add a health screening to the list

By Claire Curry, Mekaela Muck
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new year is a new beginning and also a time to receive a checkup from your doctor.

The health specialists at Onslow County Health Department are reminding people to make sure they get their health screenings. The department offers checkups for mammograms, STI screenings, immunizations and mental health.

“It’s important because you want to make sure to catch something early in screenings can do that,” said Matthew Mano, community relations officer for the Onslow County Health Department. “That way, you’re not already, you know, into a chronic disease or something even worse.”

For more information on screenings click here .

