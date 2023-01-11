Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Four people arrested for making school threat
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Thursday four people have been arrested related to a school threat posted on Instagram referencing the date Jan. 25. The four are facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. An 18-year-old woman, identified as Itzel Bravo was taken into custody for terroristic...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate Casey's robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a robbery at a gas station Thursday night. In a news release, police said a man walked into the Casey's near 24th and Martha streets at 7:32 p.m. and demanded money from the register. Police did not give a description of the...
KETV.com
Student with gun inside an Omaha high school taken into custody
OMAHA, Neb. — A student with a gun inside an Omaha high school was taken into custody after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., a school resource officer at Omaha North High School suspected a student in the school was in possession of a gun, according to authorities.
KETV.com
'It's going to be taken seriously': Law enforcement's warning after threats posted on social media
OMAHA, Neb. — One day after a social media post threatening to shoot up several Omaha area schools, law enforcement stresses the importance of reporting those threats. In that case, four people ages 18 to 11 were arrested for circulating empty threats on social media. Officers said even empty...
KETV.com
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night
AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
KETV.com
Children's Hospital to open new facility in West Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A new clinic could benefit a fast-growing area in the Omaha metro. Children's Hospital and Medical Center plans on opening a brand new facility in 2024 out west. The hospital says it will be a new outpatient facility that can serve young children and their families.
KETV.com
'He will forever be missed': Loved ones mourn loss of Creighton Prep student who died on vacation
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night to celebrate the life of a 15-year-old Omaha boy who died while on vacation in Mexico. Mandy Visty said her son, William died on Jan. 5. "Will decided to see how many times he could swim back and forth from...
KETV.com
Maha announces dates for 2023 festival
OMAHA, Neb. — The Maha Music Festival is back for its 15th year. Organizers plan to — once again — hold the festival at Stinson Park in Aksarben. It will take place on July 28 and July 29 with two music stages. “Fifteen years is a big...
KETV.com
Models fill Oak View Mall in hopes of walking in Omaha Fashion Week
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of models showed up to Omaha's Oak View Mall Saturday afternoon in hopes of eventually hearing their name called to take part in Omaha Fashion Week. "Model Call" was held in the atrium of Oak View and open to models of all genders, size, race and age. Something a long-time Omaha Fashion Week participant praises the event for.
KETV.com
'You're accepted, you're loved': Fifth Annual Tattoo Arts Festival returns to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A blank canvas and artists equipped with permanent ink. "Since I was a kid, I mean, I've always done this. I grew up in a tattoo studio, you know, this is just where life has taken me at this point," said tattoo artist Matt Allsman. Artists...
KETV.com
'Not an easy decision': Office on Aging ending rural transportation program
OMAHA, Neb. — The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging is ending its Rural Transportation program. They say the structure of the program didn't best serve their clients. While the program mostly serves rural counties, they said Douglas County funds would be necessary to keep it afloat. The program provides transportation to residents in Washington, Dodge and Cass counties, plus limited rural areas in Sarpy and Douglas.
KETV.com
Methodist Hospital announces multimillion-dollar renovations, including two new units
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha hospital announced Thursday major renovations to help improve the patient experience. Methodist Hospital will be undergoing a more than $18.6 million renovation, which includes two new units. The new units will include more than 50 patient beds, patient-monitoring technology and features to help serve...
KETV.com
Omaha church spent decades giving back, now hopes community returns the favor with need for new furnaces
OMAHA, Neb. — A local church has spent the last several decades giving back. They're asking for a favor from the community to help replace several furnaces so that this place of worship can continue to provide services to those in need. For decades, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church...
KETV.com
Explaining the snowy weather phenomenon that occurred in the Omaha area Friday
LA VISTA, Neb. — A strange snow phenomenon occurred in the Omaha area Friday morning. Factory-effect snow, which can bring a quick dusting of snow, hit parts of south Omaha and Sarpy County around 9 a.m. It happens when heat and steam from an industrial plant are added to...
KETV.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo expecting a baby giraffe
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo announced Thursday that its giraffe Zola is pregnant. The baby giraffe is due in early spring, potentially mid-March, Josh Shandera, senior hoofstock keeper at the zoo, said. The zoo said they were able to confirm the pregnancy after about a 15-month gestation.
KETV.com
'Join me!': City awards Legacy Crossing tenant who helped move neighbors
OMAHA, Neb. — Alex Marion never expected this. City officials weren't sure who deserved the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "Living the Dream" community award. But then they heard Marion's positive attitude when conditions forced him and more than 165 neighbors out of their homes at Legacy Crossing apartments last month.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole
OMAHA, Neb. — Nestled along 60th and Maple, you'll find an artisan pizzeria packed with flavor. Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole opened in 2017 and has built a reputation for signature recipes anchored by fresh, local ingredients. "We pride ourselves on the artisanal way," owner David Losole said. "We...
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County's 'Ullr Bash' returns for its second year
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Trails Association held its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday. The Ullr Bash is an annual event in its second year, with a goal to raise money for biking trails in Iowa. Saturday's event started with a 20-mile trail ride before the...
KETV.com
Millard South knocks off Bellevue West in rematch of Metro Tournament Championship
OMAHA, Neb. — In a highly-anticipated rematch of the girls Metro Tournament Final, Millard South got the better of Bellevue West in round two. The Patriots, led by a game-high 35 points from senior Cora Olsen, held off a late T-bird comeback to clinch a 93-91 win, the second highest-scoring girls basketball game in Nebraska state history.
KETV.com
KETV NewsWatch 7's Giving Wednesday supporting United Way of the Midlands
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV’s Giving Wednesday helps kick off the United Way of the Midland’s 100th year helping our community. Donate Now: Giving Wednesday - United Way of the Midlands (unitedwaymidlands.org) KETV’s Giving Wednesday is proud to partner with United Way of the Midlands as they kick...
