Omaha, NE

Omaha Police: Four people arrested for making school threat

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Thursday four people have been arrested related to a school threat posted on Instagram referencing the date Jan. 25. The four are facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. An 18-year-old woman, identified as Itzel Bravo was taken into custody for terroristic...
Omaha police investigate Casey's robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a robbery at a gas station Thursday night. In a news release, police said a man walked into the Casey's near 24th and Martha streets at 7:32 p.m. and demanded money from the register. Police did not give a description of the...
Student with gun inside an Omaha high school taken into custody

OMAHA, Neb. — A student with a gun inside an Omaha high school was taken into custody after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., a school resource officer at Omaha North High School suspected a student in the school was in possession of a gun, according to authorities.
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night

AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
Children's Hospital to open new facility in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A new clinic could benefit a fast-growing area in the Omaha metro. Children's Hospital and Medical Center plans on opening a brand new facility in 2024 out west. The hospital says it will be a new outpatient facility that can serve young children and their families.
Maha announces dates for 2023 festival

OMAHA, Neb. — The Maha Music Festival is back for its 15th year. Organizers plan to — once again — hold the festival at Stinson Park in Aksarben. It will take place on July 28 and July 29 with two music stages. “Fifteen years is a big...
Models fill Oak View Mall in hopes of walking in Omaha Fashion Week

OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of models showed up to Omaha's Oak View Mall Saturday afternoon in hopes of eventually hearing their name called to take part in Omaha Fashion Week. "Model Call" was held in the atrium of Oak View and open to models of all genders, size, race and age. Something a long-time Omaha Fashion Week participant praises the event for.
'Not an easy decision': Office on Aging ending rural transportation program

OMAHA, Neb. — The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging is ending its Rural Transportation program. They say the structure of the program didn't best serve their clients. While the program mostly serves rural counties, they said Douglas County funds would be necessary to keep it afloat. The program provides transportation to residents in Washington, Dodge and Cass counties, plus limited rural areas in Sarpy and Douglas.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo expecting a baby giraffe

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo announced Thursday that its giraffe Zola is pregnant. The baby giraffe is due in early spring, potentially mid-March, Josh Shandera, senior hoofstock keeper at the zoo, said. The zoo said they were able to confirm the pregnancy after about a 15-month gestation.
'Join me!': City awards Legacy Crossing tenant who helped move neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. — Alex Marion never expected this. City officials weren't sure who deserved the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "Living the Dream" community award. But then they heard Marion's positive attitude when conditions forced him and more than 165 neighbors out of their homes at Legacy Crossing apartments last month.
Now Serving Omaha: Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole

OMAHA, Neb. — Nestled along 60th and Maple, you'll find an artisan pizzeria packed with flavor. Virtuoso Pizzeria by David Losole opened in 2017 and has built a reputation for signature recipes anchored by fresh, local ingredients. "We pride ourselves on the artisanal way," owner David Losole said. "We...
Millard South knocks off Bellevue West in rematch of Metro Tournament Championship

OMAHA, Neb. — In a highly-anticipated rematch of the girls Metro Tournament Final, Millard South got the better of Bellevue West in round two. The Patriots, led by a game-high 35 points from senior Cora Olsen, held off a late T-bird comeback to clinch a 93-91 win, the second highest-scoring girls basketball game in Nebraska state history.
KETV NewsWatch 7's Giving Wednesday supporting United Way of the Midlands

OMAHA, Neb. — KETV’s Giving Wednesday helps kick off the United Way of the Midland’s 100th year helping our community. Donate Now: Giving Wednesday - United Way of the Midlands (unitedwaymidlands.org) KETV’s Giving Wednesday is proud to partner with United Way of the Midlands as they kick...
